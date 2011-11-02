[with contributions from Matt O’Brien and Darius Tahir]

Shortages of essential drugs are becoming a serious problem. And I’m not talking about aspirin. In hospitals around the country, physicians are scrambling to find substitutes for medicines to treat life-threatening, but treatable, conditions like diabetes and cancer.

I have some notions about why this is happening and what we should do about it. But they are just that – notions. I’m going to resist the temptation to say more until I know more, which may be a while since I’m still working on a lengthy feature piece. (You may have noticed that yesterday’s Daily Deadline did not appear, making it neither daily nor on deadline.)

Instead, I’m going to refer you to a New York Times story by Gardiner Harris and today’s first hour of the Diane Rehm Show, on which Gardiner was a guest. I heard most of it in the car. It sounded like a fair assessment of the situation and well worth your time if, unlike me, you have it.