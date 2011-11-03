The Washington Metro Board was discussing station names changes this morning. On the agenda : items like changing Navy Yard-to Navy Yard-Ballpark station and adding Old Town to the King Street station name in Alexandria. Though seemingly innocuous, these debates can be surprisingly contentious . In the past, Metro has erred on the side of inclusion, leading to unwieldy station names like Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter.

It would be nice however if metro station names could get simpler, perhaps even, in our information saturation age, reduced to just a symbol or image.