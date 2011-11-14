To Belafonte, none of that was as vital as battling the naked racism he grew up enduring, and he started doing so in a big way as soon as big-time club gigs and top-selling LPs gave him the fame and the wherewithal. He didn’t make the big speeches or spend time in jail, but he was deeply involved in the unglamorous hard work of keeping The Movement going, including contributing massive sums of cash. His surmise that the outcome of it all may have been different without him is hardly implausible.

For decades he parlayed his stature as one of the most prominent blacks in show business into countless Civil Rights benefits, and he was a major player in running interference between the movement and the Kennedy Administration. Belafonte paid for King’s family’s living expenses out of his own pocket. Later he helped to spearhead the We Are the World campaign and the TransAfrica foundation, worked closely with UNICEF and the Peace Corps, and joined the battle against apartheid in South Africa, including organizing Nelson Mandela’s tour across the United States. More recently, he has created the nationwide Gathering for Justice, reanimating among inner-city blacks and Latinos King’s commitment to nonviolent activism.

The biggest peculiarity of My Song is Belafonte’s relative lack of interest in, well, song. He recorded almost four dozen albums; his Calypso, in 1956, stayed on the Billboard chart longer than any LP until Michael Jackson’s Thriller over a quarter of a century later. Yet those interested in Belafonte as performer will only find so much here; he is more interested in his political self, noting openly that starting in the ’60s, “for all the passion I still showed onstage, as a man, I felt far more immersed in a movement that could not—must not—fail.” It is worth noting that Will Friedwald, in A Biographical Guide to the Great Jazz and Pop Singers, a book so comprehensive as to give loving coverage to Eydie Gorme, does not include Belafonte. Belafonte himself poignantly notes, “I was good as a singer, but I wasn’t the best, and I’d known that from the start. I’d had to rely on my acting, and in the end, I could make the case that I was the greatest actor in the world: I’d convinced everyone I could sing.”

Belafonte is equally cursory about his film work, most of which he considered stunted by producers’ discomfort with casting black men as sexual before the ’70s. He covers his three marriages with the dedicated introspection of someone who spent almost fifty years in therapy, but one senses romances before and amidst the marriages that he refers to only in passing. The politics are front and center; the life beyond is largely interludes.

This does allow the book to show that Belafonte’s politics are truly about change rather than seeking past glories. Not uncommonly, it can be hard for Civil Rights leaders of his vintage to face that today’s “institutional racism” requires less cathartically theatrical responses than yesterday’s Jim Crow. But Belafonte has quietly but steadily broadened his purview to anti-poverty campaigns nationwide and worldwide, as King intended to do, with no predilection for staged anger and unfocused “passion.” Thus he admires rap’s political messages without falling for the idea that the lowest is the “realest.” Elsewhere he has said of “gangsta” rap, “It’s all in the name of ‘that's the way we are.’ Well, is there more to us than being just the way we are? Do we have no responsibility? Do we have no sense of dignity?”