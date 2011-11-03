Next Tuesday’s ballot measure in Ohio hasn’t gotten the attention that the attack on public employee unions in Wisconsin did. In fact, if it hadn’t caused Mitt Romney so much grief last week, I suspect much of Washington would be ignoring it right now. But it's still an important story -- and I noticed that its supporters are having some communications problems.
First there was the statement, by pollster Neil Newhouse, criticizing a survey that showed the ballot measure to be unpopular. Newhouse's complaint? The poll was misleading, he said, because it asked whether respondents supported “limiting collective bargaining rights” -- which, of course, is precisely what the measure seeks to do. Perhaps the problem here is that voters in Ohio actually like collective bargaining rights.
The other curious statement came from the measure’s most well-known supporter, Republican Governor John Kasich. He, too, was responding to polls showing the measure behind. Via the Columbus Dispatch, here’s what he said:
We never thought (former Cleveland Browns quarterback) Bernie Kosar would bring the Browns back and win that big championship game
As football fans know, Kosar never won an AFC championship game. He played in a few, including one that featured a legendary ending. But Kosar wasn't the quarterback who masterminded the great comeback drive on that day. Some guy named Elway was.
Just to be clear, the Ohio ballot measure still could win. Among other things, the wording really is terribly confusing.
But the last two politicians I remember making similar gaffes were John Kerry, who talked up Ohio State football during a Michigan campaign stop, and Martha Coakley, who managed to diss not only the Red Sox but star pitcher Curt Schilling in the weeks before a special election in Massachusetts.
You remember what happened to them.
