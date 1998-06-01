To be sure, there are plenty of economic barriers to turning the EU into a powerhouse. Growth could stall, unemployment could shoot up as competition stiffens, and deficits could jump. Germany could throw its economic weight around and try to dominate the EU politically. France and Britain could balk or choose sides. Petty bickering and fears over diminished status could torpedo the whole enterprise. But these perils were inherent from the beginning (as they were among the fledgling states of the American union), and they have been surmounted.

What is striking is that the will for unity has steadily increased. Now, it is fortified by the absence of a serious external threat and by modernizations of the European economy that set the stage for years of growth. The eleven EU states that have embraced the common currency (four are on the sidelines) have a combined population greater than that of the U.S., an equal share (19 percent) of world GDP, and a bigger cut (18.6 percent) of world trade.

If Europe succeeds, what will it be? For the first time, American policymakers have to ask that question seriously. During the long cold war, they could piously affirm their dedication to European unification, while knowing that, so long as the Russians growled and the Germans were divided, nothing serious would come of it. Now, that has all changed.

An economically unified Europe will have not only its central bank in Frankfurt but its nerve center in Berlin. It will be a Europe of many parts, some of them fiercely nationalistic and sensitive, but with one dominant leader. Germany is no longer a Western outpost in the East but the very center of a uniting Europe. And its loyalties, like its interests, will be increasingly more European than Atlantic.