European democracy, then, is indirect. The bureaucrats and bankers are responsible to the various heads of state (or to the most powerful among them), and the heads of state are responsible, in turn, to their various national electorates. But many people in those electorates, and probably some heads of state, too, feel that they are being forced to submit to policy decisions, particularly with regard to the economy, that they had no part in making and cannot effectively resist. A couple of years ago, I met the newly elected socialist prime minister of one of the smaller European states. I asked him what it felt like to come to power and rule a country. He described a budget-making process largely dictated from Brussels and concluded, “One doesn’t rule a country these days; one relates to it.”

Can democracy work beyond the nation-state? The truth is that we have virtually no experience from which to address this question. The founding of the American union isn’t a useful model; there isn’t going to be a United States of Europe. What made possible a strong federal government in the U.S—and a politics that transcended the 124 stales—was the relative homogeneity of the American people (given the exclusion of the Indian nations and the black slaves). But Europe consists of radically heterogeneous peoples, each of which is territorially based, of ancient standing, speaks a different language, and has a long history of self government. Sovereignty may be eroded over time: that process is well begun. But it won’t be conceded en bloc. And so democratic politics in the ordinary sense, the open competition of parties and leaders, will remain national in character while Euro-wide decision-making will continue to take place largely out of public view.

All of which is reason to worry about European union but not to oppose it. The bureaucrats and bankers are Marxists of a sort. They seem to think that politics follows economics—the euro is the key to Europe. If they are right, the gradual Europeanization of political society should follow as a response to an increasingly Europeanized economy. I would guess that the members of Europe’s Socialist, Social Democratic, and Labor parties are already starting to meet regularly; the Christian Democratic conservatives and center-right parties will presumably do the same; the Greens, too. These different groupings won’t compete for power together, but they can at least coordinate their party programs.

It is especially important that labor unions from different countries aim at common policies. Since capital is already transnational, its requirements are well looked alter by the faceless bankers. But the conditions and remuneration of work are still, despite Europe’s “social charter,” local issues. The recent strike at Air France suggests the difficulties of labor coordination-the French pilots, before their strike began, earned more than the pilots of any other European airline. Without coordination, however, workers won’t have much to say about crucial economic decisions. Only elite groups, like the pilots, can still win local victories.

The new social movements reach across the old borders, though with what effectiveness is not yet clear. French and German feminism certainly look very different, not only in cultural style, but also in policy substance. I am not sure that feminists from the two countries even read one another’s writings.