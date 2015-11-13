If this commentator has correctly summarized the true situation of the Common Market even without Great Britain's participation, several political conclusions must be drawn. First, the US has no strategic or economic interest whatever in exerting any type of retaliatory pressure, and it is plain from his press conference of February 14 that Kennedy takes this view. To be sure, Macmillan has told the House of Commons that he will request a joint UK-US approach to any US negotiations with the Common Market; but this can be dismissed fairly lightly as a face-saving gesture and as a reaction to a French stand which is considered humiliating. The only recourse left to the United States is to induce Italy and Germany to participate in a multilateral nuclear force on the same terms already accepted by the British. Any idea of isolating France economically is out of the question.

Secondly, all indications are that General de Gaulle timed his explosive statements of January 14 with deliberate care. Although it was he who, in times gone by, spoke out against the concept of a European economic community, it is not hard to understand why, since his return to power, he has done everything in his power to extend the Coal and Steel Community and even to favor the setting up of common and supranational institutions. It would appear that he has discovered what a perfect implement Europe can be for carrying out a policy he has dreamed of since the very beginning, namely: a role of equality for France vis-à-vis the United States in world affairs, and a revising of the division of power which Roosevelt and Stalin established at Yalta.

The third political conclusion which emerges along with the fact of the Common Market's proven stability and power is that Great Britain had many reasons for seeking entry into the European union, and she was grievously wrong in delaying this project so long. Jean Monnet, who went to London in 1950 seeking —in vain—to win over the then British ministers (including Sir Stafford Cripps), foresaw from the beginning that the British would reverse their policy, not so much for economic as for political reasons.

Monnet has just made the following statement to me: “Here we have a great nation, England, which for five centuries was successful in ruling the world by keeping Europe divided against herself. By the turn of the century this great nation was resigned to ruling only a part of the world, and this by associating itself with the United States, since it was the only country able to influence the US. And now, for the past 15 years. Great Britain has discovered that it can no longer keep Europe divided nor, by its own power alone, influence the United States. So it has by only a very slight internal majority made the praiseworthy, in fact staggering decision to abandon its insular position, renounce its isolation, its autonomy, its privileged relations with the Commonwealth, and become a part of the only reality which balances the United States: Europe, and specifically, the Common Market.”

In the present situation, one can but speculate as to what de Gaulle plans to do now that he has achieved a victory as precarious as it is temporary. He can, of course, be portrayed as a great man in a vanishing tradition of the past century, and Louis Halle's recent article in The New Republic elaborates on this theme with extraordinary accuracy. One is compelled to wonder, however, if certain currents of ideas which influenced the 19th Century are not also to some extent applicable in our own time. For example: are we not today witnessing a furious renaissance of nationalism among the new countries of the uncommitted world? Does the Near East of today not remind one of the Balkans of yesteryear? Did not Stalin build up an empire which made it possible for General de Gaulle to make a common cause with him which superseded the conflict of ideologies? In the last analysis, is there not still a latent chauvinism deep in the heart of all nations which need only be tapped to spring forth? Of course one cannot claim that the natural course of History necessarily encompasses all these factors, nor that they constitute Progress. But this is not enough to justify the conclusion that “de Gaulle is in his twilight.” Success can be achieved with old ideas, and it is possible to do the right thing for the wrong reasons.