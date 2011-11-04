Maybe it’s because there’s a hard-and-fast script reporters like to follow when a political figure is accused of sexual misconduct—the feverish need to know whether allegations are true, and what the detriment will be to that candidate/senator/Supreme Court nominee/Tweeting congressperson—but Cain’s possible misdeeds have done him the immense favor of disappearing any questions of whether his campaign is just a naked attempt to build a brand name. The incessant coverage of the scandal has largely ignored the fact that there wasn’t much of a Cain campaign to damage in the first place.

That’s despite a huge backlog of evidence suggesting Cain’s campaign is—or at least was—less-than-serious. The same day the allegations surfaced in Politico, the Milwaukee-Wisconsin Sentinel Journal reported that his campaign may have violated federal campaign and tax laws, having been launched almost entirely on undisclosed private cash. News organizations that have covered this item have given it far less bandwidth and promotion than updates on Cain’s alleged sexual harassment. In October, we learned that Cain has spent $100,000 of donors’ money to purchase copies of his autobiography and his motivational pamphlets from his own privately-owned company. Cain has also taken in a quarter-of-a-million dollars in speaking fees this year. His 9-9-9 tax reform plan, the closest thing he has to a fleshed-out policy proposal (outside of a blanket ban on “extremist Muslims” in his cabinet), was authored by a man with bachelor’s in accounting and no public economic policy experience to speak of. And as I wrote on Monday, even Cain’s press conference in response to the allegations had the air of a celebrity performing damage control, not a politician seeking to make amends.

Since Sunday, however, most coverage of Cain’s campaign has eschewed questions of its legitimacy. (So have Republican voters, it seems: between Sunday and Thursday, Cain raised $1 million in donations, compared to the $2.5 million he’d raised in the entire second quarter of the race.) This leaves us with a troubling question. Why, after weeks of revelations about Cain’s ineptitude, was the news that he had settled sexual harassment charges with at least two female employees the thing that made his run for the presidency an unquestionably legitimate one?