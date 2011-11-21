But the tricky politics of this issue is only part of what Obama needs to consider. The bigger philosophical question, as King and Smith argue, is how to bring about the goal of “One America.” From the very early days of the republic, they note, the goal of promoting unity within diversity has animated American leaders. On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress authorized John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson to recommend a design for a Great Seal of the United States, and the committee proposed the motto “E Pluribus Unum,” or “Out of many, one.” The theme is particularly important for President Obama, who consistently returns to the significance of national unity.

Failing to do anything to address our nation’s profound legacy of discrimination will leave the country racially divided, King and Smith correctly argue, as blacks continue to be twice as likely as whites to be poor and unemployed, have a median income that is three-fifths that of whites, and increasingly attend racially segregated schools. King and Smith accurately survey the history and the evolution of American thinking on race, from color-conscious white supremacist policies (slavery, Jim Crow, and immigration rules that before 1965 imposed quotas based on national origin) to color-blind policies (Brown v. Board of Education, and the Civil Rights Act) back to race-conscious affirmative action policies (efforts to promote racial diversity in employment, government contracting, and college admissions).

At the same time, explicit preferences based on race are problematic in a nation where, as Obama pointed out in his famous campaign speech on race, many whites “don’t feel that they have been particularly privileged by their race,” and feel an anger toward preference programs, an emotion that cannot be dismissed as “misguided or even racist.” Long before Obama, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., saw both sides of this dilemma—the need to address racial history without opening up new wounds. In Why We Can’t Wait, King remarked that “the nation must not only radically readjust its attitude toward the Negro in the compelling present, but must incorporate in its planning some compensatory consideration for the handicaps he has inherited from the past ... For it is obvious that if a man is entered at the starting line in a race three hundred years after another man, the first would have to perform some impossible feat in order to catch up with his fellow runner.” But then he rejected a race-specific Bill of Rights for the Negro as divisive, and instead backed a Bill of Rights for the disadvantaged of all races. Blacks would disproportionately benefit from such a measure, he argued, but “it is a simple matter of justice that America, in dealing creatively with the task of raising the Negro from backwardness, should also be rescuing a large stratum of the forgotten white poor.” This position was consistent with the platform of the Democratic National Convention in 1964, which rejected “any policy of quotas or ‘discrimination in reverse.’”

Of course King hardly avoided the issue of race: he fought for outlawing race discrimination in employment, housing, voting, education, and the criminal justice system—all issues that Desmond King and Rogers Smith take up in their book. They are correct to suggest that we are not living in a “postracial” period, which is why we need to beef up the enforcement of anti-discrimination laws, including the Civil Rights Act of 1991, which shifts the burden of explaining why racial imbalances in the work force are justified to employers. But in addressing the legacy of past discrimination, King was right to reject explicit racial preference in favor of programs that disproportionately benefit those groups that have been the victims of discrimination.

Addressing a history of discrimination—without explicitly using race—is precisely what the University of Texas sought to do in the late 1990s through the entering class of 2004. The top 10 percent plan and the socio-economically based affirmative action program did not explicitly favor students based on race or ethnicity, though they obviously were designed in part to indirectly boost racial diversity. King and Smith do not approve of this approach. They describe the top 10 percent plan as “contorted,” a disingenuous program employing “euphemisms and evasions.” But efforts to promote diversity, and to address our history of discrimination indirectly, with race used only as a last resort, promote racial unity more effectively than either outright racial preferences or laissez-faire policies that completely ignore racial outcomes. By including disadvantaged whites, moreover, economic affirmative action plans address a second critical divide—the economic chasm—that is, according to Madison’s Federalist 10, “the most common and durable source of factions.” Today class differences are far and away the most important source of unequal opportunity.