The problem is that removing exchange rate flexibility removes a relatively painless form of adjustment between regional and national economies. Differentials in competitiveness can no longer be softened by exchange rate shifts. As happened in Germany, firms in the weaker economy simply cannot compete in the same monetary system. To attract labor they have to match western wages; but their productivity levels are too low to produce competitively priced goods. The only options are liquidation or massive investment. The IMF’s latest figures suggest that as much as 170 billion deutschmarks would have to be invested every year for the next ten years to put east German industry back in the running.

EVEN THEN, low inflation isn’t guaranteed. True, the EMS members had slightly lower inflation than six non-EMS European economies in the first six years of its existence (8.3 percent compared with 8.8 percent); and the latest figures on consumer price increases in the EMS countries (excluding the UK) show only a modest spread ranging from 2.4 percent (Holland) to 6.7 percent (Italy). But there’s a proviso, often overlooked by EMS enthusiasts: inflation in a fixed exchange rate system can only be as low as that of the key currency. (Bretton Woods, after all, actually spread global inflation in the 1960s, as the United States printed money to finance its wars against Vietnam and domestic poverty.)

Until recently it was an article of Euro-faith that the EMS had a secure anchor, the deutschmark, and that the ECU would inherit its stability. But that assumption can no longer be sustained. The strain of unification is bringing an end to West Germany’s era of parsimonious productivity. Even with new taxes totaling DM40 billion, the German deficit for this year is still likely to top DM150 billion. At more than 4 percent of GNP, that out-Reagans Reagan. Suddenly the markets have cottoned onto the problem. News of collapse in the East, the disappearance of West Germany’s trade surplus, wage pressure in the West, the assassination of the man in charge of East German privatization, election setbacks for Chancellor Kohl, and most recently the resignation of Pöhl—all this has finally undermined confidence in the deutschmark. The anchor shows signs of slipping.

So much for the economic arguments. But will a move to a single currency help political integration? Not necessarily. There’s no inherent connection between monetary and political union, especially where federal states like the projected United States of Europe are concerned. The United States of America thrived in the nineteenth century with a monetary system that verged on the anarchic; so great were suspicions of central banks that the Federal Reserve system did not come into being until 1913. The federal German Reich developed a national currency only after it had been politically unified by Bismarck’s victories over Austria and France. Even then its monetary policy was controlled by the gold standard (a monetary system that certainly didn’t promote political convergence). When that control was removed in 1914, the German currency self-destructed within ten years.

The truth about a system as rigid and centralized as a monetary union is that it presupposes a very high degree of political integration. If it’s to work, two things are necessary: a central authority to control federal taxing and spending; and a common political culture to help the less developed regions endure their painful adjustment. Neither of these now exists in the EC. The community’s ability to tax and spend is still tiny (its budget is a fifth of Britain’s alone), and there is enormous disagreement over member states’ fiscal discipline. The common political culture is still decades away.

Already reality is beginning to break through the rhetoric. The Germans, beset by their own problems, want to postpone the creation of Eurofed until 1997. The British, worried about coming elections, want to agree to the principle without committing themselves to the practice. The Mediterranean countries are nervous about the thought of fiscal retrenchment. Meanwhile, the Scandinavian and Eastern European countries are demanding membership in the existing EMU-less EC. The truth is that the economic advantages of EMU—compared with what would be gained by simply expanding the existing EC free trade area—are minimal, and the political problems are likely to prove insuperable. The Monopoly money is likely to be around for some time yet.

Niall Ferguson is a fellow of Peterhouse, Cambridge. This article appeared in the July 1, 1991, issue of the magazine.