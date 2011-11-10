Johnson mocks Plato’s theory of the three parts of the soul (reason, thumos or defiant courage, and appetite) as “absurd”; the theory comes from a dialogue, the Republic, in which Plato (according to Vlastos and, after him, Johnson) uses Socrates as a mere mouthpiece for his own ideas. Yet the early, supposedly non-Platonic Socrates already seems to be heading in the direction of a divided soul. In the Laches, the effort to define courage as a virtue fully informed by reason fails; courage becomes unrecognizable when it is deprived of its instinctive aspect, which Plato will later call thumos. Socrates will always be a symbol of integrity, standing bravely against the Athenian jury, but he never proposed that the self was integrated in the way Johnson suggests.

Plato’s image of the three parts of the soul is a brilliant formulation—the clear precursor of Freud’s superego, ego, and id, and comparable to the rabbinic division of the soul into yetzer tov and yetzer hara, a good nature and an evil nature, and to Paul’s combat between flesh and spirit. One can deride the notion of a divided soul, as Aristotle does in his Ethics, but there is much to be said for it: otherwise, how could we ever fail to obey reason—why would we ever do what feels wrong, and do it with gusto? As Kent says in Lear, anger hath a privilege: to suggest that reason always wins is to revoke that privilege. And sometimes the turbulent thumos takes the side of moral truth more than reason does: living according to reason is not the same as living according to conscience (though Johnson says that it is). As the Straussians have pointed out, the profoundly unappealing utopia of the Republic demonstrates where reason leads us: Plato perhaps intends his model city as a lesson about the risks of following the temptation to redesign human society, to turn it into a rational system.

For Johnson, who rejects the Straussian view of the Republic as a consciously dystopian vision, Socrates was a “conservative radical” whereas Plato was a “radical conservative,” intent on recasting society along elitist lines. (Here Johnson reproduces Popper’s familiar critique of Plato the proto-totalitarian, and then goes on to say, vaguely, that Popper’s “argument is open to serious objections.”) What is a “conservative radical”? Johnson explains: “He respected old customs concerning gods and heroes and others cherished by the public … He was a conservative radical precisely because he was a moderate, genial, sensitive, and generous human being.” Socrates’s vitality demonstrated itself, according to Johnson, in the fact that he was in touch with the life of his time and place. The snub-nosed philosopher was no aloof egghead, but a man of the people who appreciated the worth of the old folkways: “He had no wish to offend. He often used the vernacular of popular religion. His famous last words, ‘We owe a cock to Asclepius,’ are an example.”

Johnson goes on to contrast Socrates with Richard Dawkins, noting that the former, unlike the latter, had no wish to deprive the suffering masses of their best comfort, which is religion. But Johnson fails to notice that Socrates’s statement about offering a cock to Asclepius is provocative, even outrageous: Asclepius is the god of healing, and Socrates proposes to thank Asclepius for delivering him to death. To die, he implies, is to be cured; death is preferable to life. This is hardly an endorsement of traditional religion. Socrates distorts the usual role of Asclepius in order to make a point, and an aggressive one; and he makes us ask how he could do something so uncharacteristic. His last words argue against his own practice. This is the Socrates who lives to talk, who relishes every scrap of argument: and now, at the end, he looks on life as a long disease. Socrates’s career as Plato depicts it is full of such baffling about-faces; Johnson attends to none of them.

Johnson’s effort to turn Socrates into a genial conservative who defers to all the familiar pieties runs into trouble when one looks closely at the actual Platonic dialogues, which Johnson spends almost none of his time examining. He writes as if Socrates had never asked the pressing questions of the Euthyphro: are actions good because they are pious, or pious because they are good? What if some good actions defy conventional piety, and some pieties are harmful? For Socrates the virtues are a problem, not the easy solution Johnson sees in them. In the Charmides, Socrates can find no meaningful relationship between the knowledge of good and evil, the moral wisdom that he seeks, and practical kinds of knowledge (medicine, shoemaking, generalship). How wise does a doctor need to be in order to be a good doctor? Does her technical skill simply occupy a different arena from her ethics? Socrates poses the question, but never answers it. The Charmides and the Euthyphro are among the early dialogues that Johnson points to as offering clear moral guidance. Yet he fails to attend to the real benefit of these texts: the way they make us wrestle with headache-inducing conundrums, and deny us the satisfaction of a pre-packaged lesson. The Socratic struggle with a problem requires that we resist the effort to treat it as a ready source of moral advice; we must advise ourselves, and to do so we must think for ourselves.

At one moment in his book Johnson lays his cards on the table, proclaiming that Socrates’s ideas “fitted in perfectly with Christ’s teaching.” (Saint Socrates, pray for us!) But Jesus does not cherish his own reasoning as Socrates does, even with all of Socrates’s mixed feelings about the clinching value of reasoning. Nor does Jesus doubt his own way. Socrates, by contrast, is ironic toward himself: more than any other thinker, he proves the limits of his own technique. Unwillingly, he shows that demonstrating a philosophical point, no matter how significant it is, cannot conclude the biggest question: how should we live our lives? In the Gorgias, Socrates, momentarily astonished, says that he has produced ironclad arguments, but that he still doesn’t know how matters stand on the question of justice. In the Gorgias, as in the first book of the Republic, Socrates succeeds too well, and he knows it; and so he retracts his certainty. But his arguments matter more to him than the moral directive we have been seeking. In this crucial respect, Socrates is not like Jesus. Socrates will not answer the urgent question of how to live; Christianity insists it has the answer, a revealed truth that happily bypasses philosophy.

In 1803, Joseph Priestley wrote a book called Jesus and Socrates Compared, in which he found that, though Socrates was “a polytheist and idolater,” still “he had just and honorable sentiments concerning the divine power and providence, and of the obedience that men owe to the gods.” Socrates’s ideas, Priestley argued, were “much more rational and sublime than those of the heathens in general.” Johnson’s Socrates reads like nothing so much as an updated version of Priestley’s: respectable and straight-laced, a stranger to riotous, eros-intoxicated Greece, to the excitements of political chaos and philosophical witchcraft. But the effort to turn Socrates into a sober figure in a parson’s necktie will always fail. Legend has it that A.E. Housman, at the end of a lecture, looked down bemused at his notes and announced: “For St. Paul read Alcibiades.” I wish there were more Alcibiades and less St. Paul in Johnson’s book.

David Mikics is the author of Who Was Jacques Derrida?: An Intellectual Biography (Yale) and other books, and the editor of The Annotated Emerson (Harvard).