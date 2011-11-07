Such romantic notions are easy for pragmatic liberals to deflate: How would “direct democracy” preserve Medicare? Wouldn’t an open border between Mexico and the U.S. lead to an increase in “the exploitation of labor”?

Yet there is something both bracing and even rational about the anarchist revival. When the political and economic heights are occupied, on both shores of the Atlantic, by men (and a few women) who seem at the mercy of finance capital and are unable (or unwilling) to do much to help ordinary people in trouble, it should not be surprising that a kind of non-doctrinaire anarchism has become popular. Anti-authoritarianism can be a useful corrective to authorities who have lost the confidence of the citizenry, if not their legitimacy to rule. It also keeps the Occupiers on guard against Leninist sects and other keepers of extinguished flames and encourages individuals new to activism to speak their minds, create their own slogans, and imagine how to build a better world whose structure is not and cannot yet be known.

However, past anarchists like Emma Goldman were never able to make the leap from visionary protest to sensible politics, and the new breed may fail at the task as well. For all their sensitivity to “process,” the Occupiers run the risk that their passion for mass democracy will devolve into a tactical mess.

Take last Wednesday’s “General Strike” in Oakland. On the one hand, this event showed the daring and creativity of a movement aware of the history of economic protest. In the mid-1930s, general strikes played a critical role in persuading Congress to enact the National Labor Relations Act and helped galvanize the surge in union organizing which followed. This time, although only a few thousand workers walked off their jobs, many businesses closed for the day, and the idea of a mass strike evoked the days when workers were the spearhead of a large and powerful left. The local labor council and several unions were happy to endorse the protest, and scores of their members came to serve barbeque and join the throng that, at one point, approached ten thousand.

On the other hand, “strike” organizers never made clear why closing the Port of Oakland was the central aim of the day. It led to several angry stand-offs between protestors and union truckers who wanted to go home for the night and then make it back to work the next morning. Only the intervention of officials from the ILWU, the longshore union which has been a bastion of the left since its creation by veterans of the real general strike that took place in San Francisco in 1934, may have prevented a fracas similar to the Manhattan “Hard Hat Riot” during the Vietnam war, in which dozens were injured. In Oakland, later at night, a small group of protestors broke into a downtown building, set a fire in a trashcan, and scrawled graffiti before the cops arrested them. Inevitably, the media coverage—in The New Republic and elsewhere—focused on acts by a violent few who seem to think that running amuck is a political strategy.