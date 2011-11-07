In the first period, following the stock market crash of 1929, the social and economic upheaval of the decade that followed gave birth to populists from Louisiana governor Huey Long, to the insanely popular Detroit “radio priest” Father Coughlin, to an early advocate for the elderly poor, Doctor Frances Everett Townsend. All of these figures were enabled by popular rage, and they all promised to end the Depression. But the moment was short-lived: With the exception of Huey Long, whose political arc was cut short by assassination, each of these figures failed to translate their populist support into electoral reality.

The next period of unrest came in the 1950s, when the Soviet Communist threat stoked fears among ordinary Americans, whose paranoia about an internal Communist threat served as tinder ready for a match. Senator Joseph McCarthy exploited the opportunity, brazenly enjoying a three-year parabola of fame. But he collapsed as quickly as he rose, with the Senate belatedly recognizing the violent absurdity of his appeal and censuring him. McCarthy died less than three years later, in ignominious alcoholism.

The most recent (and least likely) period of populism came in the 1990s, when agita about the deficit, the two-party system, and multiculturalism gave rise to Ross Perot and Pat Buchanan. Perot launched a wild, self-funded challenge to the major parties, capitalizing on his outsider persona and penchant to say virtually anything. Fueled by independent and conservative white men, Pat Buchanan—who called for pitchforks—offered a similar challenge, but in a more demagogic style. Yet both men collapsed—Perot the victim of his own weird conspiracy theories, Buchanan’s nativism and jingoism ultimately pulling him too far to the right of the general public.

In some respects, Cain echoes these figures, especially in his attempts to tap into the same frustrated energies of his base of support. Consider the angry, at times almost cruel, attacks directed towards sinister Others lurking between the lines of his rhetoric. On economic policy, for instance, he’s attacking not only government bureaucrats and the complicated tax system, but progressive taxation itself. On unemployment, he’s skewering not only impotent economic policymakers, but job-seekers themselves (such as when he said, “If you don’t have a job and you’re not rich, blame yourself”). And on foreign policy, he’s mocking not only the wonky Washington establishment, but the international community as a whole (such as when he mocked the leader of “U-beki-beki-beki-stan.”)

Where Cain differs from past populists, however, is in the broader sweep. His whole platform is gestural rather than systematic, unbothered by inconsistency. Whereas traditional populists at least propose a nexus between their policies and the problems of the world, Cain’s politics seem fundamentally dishonest. Indeed, his main claim is not that things will work better under his administration—he cannot even be bothered to explain how his 9-9-9 tax plan would work—but that they will be simpler. It’s no accident that he attacked Romney in a recent debate on the sole basis that his economic plan has 59 points. At a time when vagueness and confusion are political norms, Cain knows that the appearance of clarity and authenticity are a balm. It’s no surprise that Cain summarizes his foreign policy as “peace through strength and clarity”—an utter cliché that somehow in our current climate manages to gain authority with each repetition.