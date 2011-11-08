A Dutch colleague of mine, in his thirties, tried to explain that it’s somehow not just convenient but meaningful that when he goes to France or Spain he uses the same bills and coins as at home. More than a few Europeans have told me they started the euro experiment with skepticism but over the past decade—as the currency became a serious player, and also as travel got cheaper and easier—they have discovered that they have a European identity, which rides alongside their national identity.

The structural flaws within the eurozone—which have a lot to do with the current mess—certainly have to be addressed. When member countries chose to ignore the “stability and growth pact,” the agreement to keep national deficits at a maximum of 3 percent of GDP and national debt below 60 percent of GDP, there was no overarching political entity to enforce it. This doesn’t mean that the euro is junk, but that it is a work in progress. More political oversight will be required.

But this is the big fault line on the continent, one that extends into other areas. Europe’s new far-right parties feed on anti-EU and anti-euro sentiment, maybe even more than on immigration fears and anti-Muslim feelings. This new far-right is hard for Americans to get a handle on because it mixes far-left policies, such as a commitment to a broad social welfare state, with right-wing nationalism. The anti-euro stance of politicans like France’s Marine Le Pen is all about national pride: Don’t let eggheads in Brussels tell us what’s right for France (or Germany, or Denmark, or the Netherlands).

These parties—like the unrest in Greece—are a logical response to failings of the EU elite, which has cared more about globalization and its favored institutions than ordinary people. But these parties are not the way forward. They may be even more dangerous than the old far-right parties, because they have become astute at masking their racism and so are verging on popular acceptance. They have to be countered by another voice, which has yet to coalesce, and which can equally speak to the failings of the elite.

That’s where the euro-fondness could play a role. A fascinating wrinkle is that the types of Europeans who are most vigorously opposed to the far-right parties—the urban, the urbane, the chattering-classes—actually share the intense anger toward the financial elites that so animates the far-right voters. A young German web designer I know says he loves the euro but hates the forces behind it, whose policies he feels are turning ordinary people into slaves of crony-capitalism (“I would be on the streets with the occupiers right now if I didn’t have to work so hard at the moment”).