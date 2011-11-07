Bill Clinton's helpfulness to the Democratic cause just keeps on coming. First there was his interview in September with Newsmax -- yes, Newsmax -- in which he was so unenthusiastic about President Obama's proposal to raise taxes on the wealthy that his comments were quickly featured in an ad produced by Karl Rove's Crossroads group. Now comes Clinton with a new entry to the literary genre that has to be the only one ranking lower than the candidate's campaign tract -- the post-candidate's armchair quarterbacking tract.

I have not yet managed to get my hands on "Back to Work" (isn't that the name of a Romney or Perry ad?) but the Washington Post reports:

President Obama and his Democratic allies made two key political missteps in recent years, according to former president Bill Clinton in a new book to be released Tuesday. First was not raising the federal debt ceiling in the first two years of the president’s term, when Democrats still had a majority in Congress, and then failing to devise an effective national campaign message during the midterm elections of 2010. Clinton also suggests, obliquely, that Obama’s criticism of Wall Street has been too harsh and counterproductive.

So, the president who got rid of the Glass-Steagall wall that kept the big banks in check, whose appointees blocked Brooksley Born from regulating derivatives, and who lowered the capital gains tax rate -- all actions that arguably contributed to the financial collapse and today's soaring inequality -- is now abetting bankers' complaints that Obama has been too hard on Wall Street? O-kay....This only makes me feel less sorry for having included the former president on my list of suggestions for future occupation.

The book is apparently not limited to subtle criticisms of the sitting Democratic president. There are also many great ideas for creating jobs: