The Metropolitan Opera

True enough, it was Bing who had restored a great work of Verdi, Don Carlo, to the Metropolitan repertory; it was he who had given that unique 20th century classic, Alban Berg’s Wozzeck, its long overdue first production at the Metropolitan; and it was he who had at last replaced Rimsky-Korsakov’s recomposition of Boris Godunov with Musorgsky’s own work there. Whether he had made the decisions about Don Carlo and Wozzeck by himself I don’t know; but it became clear in time that he never perceived the nature and value of Musorgsky’s own Boris. He had been persuaded to produce it by the conductors Fritz Stiedry and Max Rudolf; having no understanding in the matter he had accepted Stiedry’s contention that Musorgsky’s orchestration needed strengthening to give it carrying power in a theater as large as the old Metropolitan. The strengthening was done by Karol Rathaus, who not only left untouched the musical substance—melody, harmony, rhythm, phraseology—that Rimsky-Korsakov had rewritten, but scrupulously adhered to Musorgsky’s choices and combinations of instruments for the tonal images in his mind, and changed only what he thought was Musorgsky’s occasionally inexpert employment of the instruments in order to realize those tonal images more exactly. This didn’t satisfy Stiedry, who insisted that some passages of extraordinary idiosyncratic writing for winds be made more “effective” by the addition of rich sonorities of strings; and with these occasional Rimskyisms in the orchestration the public heard a little less than the entirety of Musorgsky’s own work. But worse was to come a few years later, when, with Stiedry gone and Erich Leinsdorf advising Bing, the Rathaus version was replaced with Shostakovitch’s reorchestration and partial recomposition of the work. And when, still later, the singer Nicolai Ghiaurov made it a condition of his participation in a new staging of Boris, Bing announced a return to the Rimsky version. Thus Bing’s dealing with Boris illustrated something that is not sufficiently recognized: that we don’t always get the right thing in art from the right person and for the right reason; and that we must be glad, of course, to have it even when it comes from the wrong person or for the wrong reason, but should realize that what the wrong person gives he may allow to be spoiled and may eventually take away.

Kubelik was a right person; and what he planned with Gentele in addition to Les Troyens for their first season of 1973-74, as revised with Schuyler G. Chapin after Gentele’s death, included right things like the Metropolitan’s first production ever of a major work of Verdi, I Vespri Siciliani, and aproduction of Rossini’s long absent L’Italiana in Algeri. As for new stagings of standard repertory, I would like to think Kubelik shared my view of the wrongness of the staging of Wagner’s Ring by von Karajan with the designer Günther Schneider-Siemssen that had been contracted for by Bing, but recognized the necessity of completing it with Die Götterdämmerung: and that he also shared my view of the wrongness of the planned new Don Giovanni (in the end canceled for financial reasons)—the view that the discarding of the old Berman scenery, the greatest I can recall seeing in an opera, was not justified by the arguments that it didn’t fit perfectly on the stage of the new house, and that the new Don Giovanni would fulfill the promise to Leontyne Price of a new production of an opera for her.

Presumably Kubelik also participated in the discussions leading to the decisions to produce in 1974-75, in addition to Boris and Jenufa, Britten’s Death in Venice and Rossini’s The Siege of Corinth; and again I would like to think his was a voice of dissent. Britten is England’s major composer; but one must say of his music what W.J. Turner said of Bach’s—that it is not always “as expressive as it is accomplished”; which is to say that Britten, like Bach, operates much of the time as a resourceful inventor of progressions of sounds that go through the motions of saying something while actually saying nothing. There have been exceptions—above all A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which, when the New York City Opera produced it years ago, seemed to me one of this century’s few impressive achievements in opera, and parts of Peter Grimes, which the Metropolitan produced. But the exceptions do not include Death in Venice, with its musical invention that doesn’t communicate the subtleties of Mann’s prose and has no purely musical interest in itself, and in addition the appalling mistranslation of Mann’s verbal images of the boy Tadzio into the ballet poses and movements of an older trained dancer in the sequences choreographed for him and a supporting group by Ashton.