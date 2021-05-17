The Metropolitan Opera

New York’s Metropolitan Opera has the same function as its Metropolitan Museum of Art: to keep valuable works of the art it is concerned with available for interested members of the public. Its presentation of Berlioz’s Les Troyens in the fall of l973 was, then, analogous to the museum’s putting on view a few years ago, its newly acquired Rembrandt painting, Aristotle Contemplating the Bust of Homer—with one important difference; a large number of other outstanding Rembrandt paintings have been on view at the Metropolitan and other museums of this country and Europe; but Les Troyens, Berlioz’s single masterpiece in its singular grand style remained unperformed anywhere until recently. Rafael Kubelik produced it at Covent Garden in 1957, and as the musical director appointed by Goeran Gentele when he took charge of the Metropolitan in 1972, was responsible for the production there. He was also responsible for the Metropolitan’s presenting again, last fall, another singular masterpiece that it had presented in the ’50s— Musorgsky’s own revised version of his Boris Godunov, as distinguished from the complete recomposition of the work by Rimsky-Korsakov that continues to be performed by most of the world’s opera companies. And he was responsible for the Metropolitan’s presenting again, last fall, for the first time since the ’20s, yet another unusual and impressive work—Janáček’s Jenufa.

These three were the major additions in repertory that Gentele and Kubelik planned for the seasons of1973-74 and 1974-75, and I should point out that they represented an artistic understanding and taste that was new in the Metropolitan’s operation. Les Troyens would have been in several ways an eminently suitable opera with which to open the new Metropolitan Opera House in 1966; but for Rudolf Bing—confident in his possession of the taste he clearly lacked—Les Troyens was“a bore”; and he opened the new house with the Antony and Cleopatra he had commissioned from Samuel Barber. Characterizing this work in The New Republic as a “pseudo Aida” produced by the “unmemorable operatic talent” that had produced Barber’s Vanessa, Stanley Kauffmann doubted that Bing really had believed Barber was “a valuable opera composer,” and contended that he had commissioned Barber because he had been determined to open the house with an American work. But the man who had commissioned Antony for the new house had produced Vanessa inthe old one, and not only this pseudo opera but Menotti’s The Last Savage, a work by the preeminent American composer of operatic trash, and one that was astonishingly feeble even in its own terms—which was to say that Bing was someone with no capacity to recognize value or the lack of it, who really did believe that Barber and Menotti were valuable opera composers. Operating without this sense for value, Bing also had wasted productions on other works of little consequence and interest like Cilèa’s Adriana Lecouvreur and Flotow’s Martha: operating with no understanding of what was and what was not properly in the Metropolitan’s repertory, he had produced European operettas that were no more the proper concern of the Metropolitan than were the American musical shows he did not produce.

True enough, it was Bing who had restored a great work of Verdi, Don Carlo, to the Metropolitan repertory; it was he who had given that unique 20th century classic, Alban Berg’s Wozzeck, its long overdue first production at the Metropolitan; and it was he who had at last replaced Rimsky-Korsakov’s recomposition of Boris Godunov with Musorgsky’s own work there. Whether he had made the decisions about Don Carlo and Wozzeck by himself I don’t know; but it became clear in time that he never perceived the nature and value of Musorgsky’s own Boris. He had been persuaded to produce it by the conductors Fritz Stiedry and Max Rudolf; having no understanding in the matter he had accepted Stiedry’s contention that Musorgsky’s orchestration needed strengthening to give it carrying power in a theater as large as the old Metropolitan. The strengthening was done by Karol Rathaus, who not only left untouched the musical substance—melody, harmony, rhythm, phraseology—that Rimsky-Korsakov had rewritten, but scrupulously adhered to Musorgsky’s choices and combinations of instruments for the tonal images in his mind, and changed only what he thought was Musorgsky’s occasionally inexpert employment of the instruments in order to realize those tonal images more exactly. This didn’t satisfy Stiedry, who insisted that some passages of extraordinary idiosyncratic writing for winds be made more “effective” by the addition of rich sonorities of strings; and with these occasional Rimskyisms in the orchestration the public heard a little less than the entirety of Musorgsky’s own work. But worse was to come a few years later, when, with Stiedry gone and Erich Leinsdorf advising Bing, the Rathaus version was replaced with Shostakovitch’s reorchestration and partial recomposition of the work. And when, still later, the singer Nicolai Ghiaurov made it a condition of his participation in a new staging of Boris, Bing announced a return to the Rimsky version. Thus Bing’s dealing with Boris illustrated something that is not sufficiently recognized: that we don’t always get the right thing in art from the right person and for the right reason; and that we must be glad, of course, to have it even when it comes from the wrong person or for the wrong reason, but should realize that what the wrong person gives he may allow to be spoiled and may eventually take away.