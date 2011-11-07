I'm not going to hazard a guess on whether the first on-camera allegation by one of Herman Cain's many accusers will at long last spell the decisive end to this surreal and sorry episode. For now, let's just express some sympathy for what was, until not so long ago, a perfectly acceptable and useful word in the English language -- first appearance in 1684! -- but which is now so laden with negative connotations that someone ought to just take it out back behind the barn, or squash it with an unabridged OED, or whatever one does in such a situation.

Stimulus.

Its degradation began soon after President Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act in February 2009 (note, even then, the bill's supporters were defensive about the word, using the 'r' euphemisms instead.) But things got really ugly as it became clear that the, um, package wasn't going to do the trick in pulling the economy out of the ditch. The word became an epithet of the right, to be spat out scornfully. By the time the White House started talking about the need for an additional Keynesian boost, it avoided the s-word at all costs -- it was now a "jobs bill."

And now this. Take it away, Politico: