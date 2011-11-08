In the midst of nationwide protests over inequality, Robert Rector and Rachel Sheffield at the Heritage Foundation, a think tank, released a study arguing that most poor people in the United States shouldn’t actually be considered poor. Without offering a formal definition of poverty, they claim that Americans view poverty as deprivation in three things--food, clothing, and shelter--and by that standard, current poverty statistics grossly exaggerate the severity of living conditions. They point out that many poor people own consumer electric products and even cars, suggesting that the poor suffer from, amongst other things, a weak work ethic as a result of welfare policies.

First off, while the notion that poor people use welfare programs to enjoy the accoutrements of a middle class lifestyle fits in neatly to the “welfare queen” trope that has been used to justify cuts in public transfers to poor people, it is far from reality.

The latest Consumer Expenditure Survey tells a radically different tale: The poorest 20 percent of Americans spend much less than the average American on every category of spending, including alcohol (37 percent of what the average American spends), entertainment (41 percent), housing (52 percent), food (54 percent), audio/visual equipment (56 percent), and education (59 percent). Overall, expenditures of the poorest group are just 44 percent as high as the average American. Even that low level of spending is twice as high as their after-tax earnings, suggesting it is funded by borrowing, savings, and government transfers.

It also turns out that, contrary to anti-poor stereotypes, the poor allocate the limited money they do have in much the same way as the “prudent” middle and upper classes. In fact, they arguably spend it more wisely. As a percentage of expenditures, the poor allocate a lower percentage to alcohol (0.7 percent vs. 0.9) and entertainment (4.9 percent compared to 5.2 percent for the average American)—which includes the flat screen TVs and stereos highlighted by Rector. They also spend a higher percentage on education (3.0 percent compared to 2.2 percent) and other things that matter, like healthcare, food, and housing (41.4 percent vs. 34.4). In other words, the poor behave a lot like rational human beings who try to maximize their welfare under tight budget constraints.