We'll find out tonight whether the labor-led revolt against John Kasich in Ohio is as strong as the polls have indicated, and we'll spend tomorrow trying to prognosticate how much of that revolt will carry over into next year's presidential election in that extremely crucial swing state.

But for now, let's just pose the question that's been on my mind a lot recently: at a time when voters are in a deeply populist mood and generally awakening to the stark reality of extreme income inequality, is the Republican Party really on the verge of nominating a man with an estimated $250 million to his name, who made his money as a private-equity titan, who "looks like the guy that fires you," and who likes to expound on the personhood of corporations?

What got me thinking about this again today are the remarkable new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll numbers. As NBC's First Read notes, "heading into 2012, America is looking for a populist. According to the poll, a whopping 76% agree with the statement that the current economic structure of the country is out of balance and favors a small proportion of the rich over the rest of the country."

And so the Republicans are coalescing around...the candidate who is estimated to pay no more than 15 percent on his income taxes, given that most of his income is in the form of capital gains -- what the Democrats have already dubbed the "Romney Rule." Are the voters picking up on the disconnect? You bet. It's no secret that white working class voters are a big vulnerability for Barack Obama (though it's often overlooked that he did better with them in 2008 than John Kerry did in 2004.) And they should be an even bigger vulnerability this time around than they were in 2008, given how rough the past four years have been on their fortunes. But look deep into the Journal's article on the poll and what do you see: