The sharp realization that the Greek debt crisis was gaining strength rather than abating naturally caused investors to consider how that might affect other countries. If European leaders were not able to deal with a relatively small country like Greece, how would they be able to contain the crisis if it started to spread elsewhere? It suddenly became clear that if the market started dumping the bonds of additional eurozone countries, policymakers would not have a plan to stop it.

And here’s where the logic of self-fulfilling vicious cycles takes over. Imagine that you’re an investor who believes that Italy is fundamentally solvent, but also recognizes that there is some risk that Europe’s debt crisis could spread. You know that any increase in interest rates paid by Italy will have an unusually large impact on its budget deficit, simply due to the large debt overhang that Italy has carried for the past two decades. And as a result, you recognize that among all eurozone countries, Italy is uniquely vulnerable to any upward tick in its borrowing costs. So, just to be safe, you decide that discretion is the better part of valor and that it might not be a bad idea to stay out of the market for Italian government bonds until the eurozone demonstrates that it has its act together.

The result of this reasoning was that investors started abandoning Italian bonds, and interest rates began to skyrocket. Of course, these sharply higher interest rates suddenly made Italy’s fiscal outlook deteriorate … which made more people shun Italian government bonds, driving interest rates still higher. Wash, rinse, repeat. All of a sudden, a country that had been on a perfectly sustainable track was now at risk of becoming insolvent—purely because of a change in investor psychology. There was no change in Italy’s economic fundamentals in July. This was contagion, pure and simple.

ECONOMISTS HAVE SPENT a lot of time studying this ugly phenomenon. In the late 1990s several Asian countries fell victim to the same sort of contagion during what became known as the “Asian Flu.” Though before the crisis no one had thought that countries like South Korea were insolvent, a self-fulfilling downward spiral in investor psychology caused several Asian countries to suddenly lose access to international capital markets. In the case of Asia the IMF stepped in with short-term financing to bridge the liquidity gap until the vicious cycle was broken. Unfortunately, the IMF also required the victims of contagion to implement austerity measures now widely recognized as destructive and unnecessary as the price of its support. Since the cause of the crisis had nothing to do with excessive government borrowing in countries like Korea, it was a dubious logical leap to think that sharp cutbacks in government spending would solve it. In retrospect even the IMF recognized that its indiscriminate demands for austerity were wrong.

Yet that mistake is now being repeated in Europe. Political leaders in Germany and France are pressuring Italy to cut government spending in order to further increase its primary budget surplus. But if market psychology continues to drive Italian interest rates higher, the dollars Italy saves through spending cuts will be overwhelmed by its higher borrowing costs, which are far greater in euro terms than any cuts in government spending that could realistically be achieved. And so Italy’s budget outlook will still look worse rather than better, the market will remain unwilling to lend, and Italian borrowing costs will continue to rise. To make matters worse, austerity will lead Italy’s economy to shrink, just as it has done in the UK, Greece, and elsewhere, making the trajectory of Italy’s debt burden look even less sustainable.

Austerity as a response to the recent rise in Italy’s borrowing costs is therefore exactly the wrong policy prescription. It misdirects attention from the real problem, which is the self-fulfilling negative-expectations spiral in the debt market that Italy has gotten trapped in, and it is counter-productive by sabotaging desperately needed economic growth. Yes, structural reforms would be welcome to help improve Italy’s long-run growth prospects, but by themselves such measures will not alter market psychology by enough to end the crisis. Instead, the only way to break out of the remorseless spiral of contagion is to take radical steps to fundamentally change market expectations about Italy’s debt market.

The European Central Bank is the only institution that has such power right now. By declaring that it will provide unlimited liquidity—which it is uniquely able to do through its power to create euros, and which is something that central banks throughout history have traditionally done in times of need—the ECB could suddenly and permanently break the vicious confidence cycle. Once markets believe that Italy’s interest rates will stay low, Italy’s debt picture suddenly looks sustainable again, and the crisis is contained.

Yet due to a combination of excessive caution, a desire by many to view the eurozone crisis as a morality story rather than an example of vulnerability to financial markets, and an unwillingness to put the eurozone’s future over parochial interests, it seems likely that the ECB will continue to sit on the sidelines. Policymakers in Europe are right to fear contagion. Unfortunately, their proposed solutions are doing nothing at all to stop it.

Kash Mansori is an economist and consultant who provides analysis of financial and economic issues on his blog The Street Light.