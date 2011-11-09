"His greatest asset lies in his capacity to speak to Americans as he has done, with such potency, during the Republican debates. No candidate in the field comes close to his talent for connection. There's no underestimating the importance of such a power in the presidential election ahead, or any other one.

"His rise in the polls suggests that more and more Republicans are absorbing that fact, along with the possibility that Mr. Gingrich's qualifications all 'round could well make him the most formidable contender for the contest with Barack Obama."

--Dorothy Rabinowitz, "Why Gingrich Could Win," Wall Street Journal, Nov. 9, 2011.

Let the Gingrich boomlet begin.