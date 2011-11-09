Khan’s ideological identity is a complicated matter. Pakistan’s upper-middle class turned out in strong numbers for his rally, as did girls in jeans (a rare sight these days in Lahore) and students. “He is viable to the urban intelligentsia, one that is sick of politicians and their politics,” says Pakistani political columnist Shafqat Mahmood.

At the same time, Khan has constantly excused the actions of the Taliban and other extremist groups, for example, claiming that Benazir Bhutto, as a supporter of the war against the Taliban and Al Qaeda, had only herself to blame for threats on her life. Perhaps because whatever political base he has is in his native north, he has vocally opposed military operations in Swat and North Waziristan, as well as U.S. drone strikes. Indeed, his policy toward the Taliban appears to be based completely on dialogue, as if the group’s brutality is a function of people not listening carefully to its ideas.

On the question of military involvement in politics, Khan’s views are muddled. He first supported, then later opposed, Pervez Musharraf’s power grab. He has said that the military budget should be reduced, but he has also stopped short of a full-on assault. Indeed, the focus of his rally was on the corruption of civilian politicians—a legitimate issue, to be sure, but one that ignores the army’s control of large sectors of the economy.

In the end, though, Khan’s appeal may not have much to do with ideology. Many Pakistanis want the world to see our country through the prism of Khan—the good-looking, world-class athlete turned socialite turned political underdog. He is tall, photogenic, articulate, and displays a measure of dignity in public that is depressingly rare. As a country, we are still riding high on his long-ago World Cup victory, and the cancer hospital he founded remains a symbol that something can go right here. Pakistan, so often portrayed of late as the tacky guest no one really invited to the party, needs an image boost, and Imran Khan provides it.

The problem, of course, is that—from General Ayub Khan to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to General Zia ul Haq to Benazir Bhutto to Musharraf to Zardari—Pakistan has had no shortage of would-be saviors in recent decades, and few of them have done the country much good. The pml-n and the PPP have both held power twice, with little progress to show for it. This is largely because the country itself is so divided on the major issues it faces—its dealings with the United States and India, its support for extremist groups in Afghanistan, and, perhaps most importantly, its own national identity and relationship to Islam. The Pakistani people are going to eventually have to decide what kind of state they want to live in. It’s unclear whether an untested celebrity politician can help them answer this question. But at this point, a lot of Pakistanis seem ready to try anything.