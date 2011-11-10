Greenville, South Carolina resident Susan Reaney, an active contributor to Gingrich’s Facebook page, also noted his eloquence during debates, especially in comparison with Rick Perry. “Whenever I have a president sitting in the White House, I want him to be able to talk to anyone and get his message across,” Reaney told me. “And Newt can do that.” But Reaney, 54, has found other things to like about Newt as well. As someone who can’t find full-time employment and relies on food stamps, she feels that Newt speaks to her predicament. “I hear a lot of candidates speaking about the middle class,” she told me. “But I hear very few speaking about the poor—which is what I am. Newt is speaking about that.”

Reaney met Gingrich in person a few weeks ago, when he spoke at a Chick-fil-A in Greenville. The encounter only reinforced her support: Newt was charming and presidential, she said, and his wife Callista was “regal.” Reaney wasn’t the only person I spoke to who praised Newt’s third wife. “Vivacious” was the word used by William Keettel, a Republican county caucus chair in Iowa. Gingrich’s adulterous marital record doesn’t seem to have presented any major roadblocks. Gahan called Newt a “straight shooter” and a “family values person.” When I asked about his three marriages and history of adultery, he responded: “It’s not something people are talking about.”

Newt’s back catalog of writings was another mark in his favor. “I’m a fan of his literature,” Keettel told me. (Keettel isn’t endorsing anyone yet, but he’s leaning toward Newt.) The Iowan went on to describe some of Newt’s volumes of speculative fiction, which imagine what might have happened if Civil War battles had gone another way or if the Japanese had changed strategy during World War II. “It’s pretty interesting stuff,” he said. Even some younger conservatives are impressed by Newt’s prolific writings. “He has so many books,” Ginty, the College Republican, gushed. Has she read any of them? She hasn’t gotten around to it yet (her mom bought a couple for her), but she’s heard him talk about them quite a bit, and she’s seen one of his movies. (To date, Newt and Callista have produced and appeared in seven straight-to-DVD films, with titles like Rediscovering God in America and Rediscovering God in America II: Our Heritage.)

But perhaps the thing I heard most often from the people I surveyed was praise for Newt’s record in the capital. With antagonism for Washington running high, this surprised me. “It’s a risk to go with anyone who has more than two years of Washington experience,” New Hampshire-based accountant and Tea Partier Terry Strout said, but he’s inclined to make that gamble in Gingrich’s case. “I believe it will wind up being an asset, not a detriment.” I heard the same thing from another New Hampshire Tea Partier, Michelle McManus. “You need to know the ropes to play the game in the Beltway,” she told me. “And there are a lot of ropes.”

Despite the partisan rancor that he incited in his years as speaker, Newt has somehow developed a reputation as a man who gets things done—one who even reaches out across party lines. “He worked well across the aisle with Clinton,” Strout said. I heard the same message from Gahan (“He can manage both sides of the aisle much better”) and Reaney (“I think he’s going to be much more able to work with Congress on a bipartisan basis”). Bipartisan isn’t the first word that comes to mind when I think of Newt Gingrich, but there it was.