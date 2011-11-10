After last night’s spectacle, the American public—or at the least, American pundits—would be forgiven for demanding (or whimpering for) an end to the litany of Republican debates. After all, they’re unedifying, agonizing, somewhat grotesque, and offer little of substance aside from a terrifying glimpse into the dark, pitiless recesses of the Republican soul.

All of that is clear enough. But allow for a modest proposal: Rather than fewer debates, what we need is more. Many more. I have seen the great orators and forensic logicians of our time, and they are Rick Santorum and Ron Paul.

Well, not quite. The Republican Party is probably best understood as our gibbering idiot savant of American politics: Yes, it’s easier to ignore it, but why should Fox News viewers and assorted other masochists be the only ones to profit from its peculiar genius? By resisting our captivity to the Grand Old Party’s primary process, we’re failing to mine all the rich insights buried in its murmurings. Of course, if we come in looking for policy debates, or meaningful discussions about the future of the United States, we’ll come away disappointed. In these presidential debates, it’s the medium that’s the message, man—and the medium is traditional American (read: loud and bullying) spectacle.

Our guides on this great landscape of gimmickry ought to be Herman Cain and Newt Gingrich. It is Gingrich’s great insight that Americans respect things that are old. Gingrich himself is old, of course. But so is History. By staging “Lincoln-Douglas” debates last week, Gingrich was showing his conceptual, if not empirical, sympathy for the past. The only problem is that the mainstream broadcasters, so entrapped by their myopia of the present, failed to broadcast it.