Elite colleges and inequality.

It’s college admissions season, which makes this the perfect time to note that our national conversation about income inequality has mostly spared from criticism one of the country’s principal culprits: elite universities. Perhaps because Ivy League schools and their peers are so frequently attacked by conservatives, liberals have come to reflexively think of them as allies. And it is certainly true that the vast majority of professors, and probably students as well, at elite colleges are liberals. But that does not mean that these institutions always behave in a manner that is consonant with liberal principles.

Take admissions first. It is true that many elite colleges have aggressive financial aid programs that aim to ensure anyone can attend, once they are admitted. But elite schools do far too little to seek out excellent students from low-income backgrounds and underperforming high schools—the very people who are poised to live the American dream of upward mobility.

How do we know that schools are badly failing in this department? Because student bodies at elite colleges tend to dramatically overrepresent students from wealthy backgrounds. As David Leonhardt noted in The New York Times in May, a freshman entering the University of Michigan in 2003 was more likely to come from a family earning $200,000 or more a year than from a family in the country’s lower half. In other words: More students came from the top 5 percent than the bottom 50 percent. What’s more, Leonhardt wrote, the numbers were not much better among elite universities as a whole.

All this while the country’s most selective schools continue the deeply unfair practice of favoring legacies in their admissions process. According to journalist Daniel Golden, 33.9 percent of legacy applicants to the University of Pennsylvania were admitted in 2008, compared with just 16.4 percent of the overall pool. The numbers are even more dramatic elsewhere: At Princeton, in 2009, 41.7 percent of legacies were admitted, compared with 9.2 percent of overall applicants. What sort of institution devoted to meritocracy more than quadruples its admission rate for the children of the well-connected?