For much of the past decade, the pace of change was extraordinary. One-third of all houses in Ireland today were built within the last ten years. The story of how this happened has been told by Fintan O’Toole in his brilliant and horrifying Ship of Fools: How Stupidity and Corruption Sank the Celtic Tiger, and by Simon Carswell in Anglo Republic. For years, Ireland was held up by those who like that sort of thing (see The Economist) as a poster for the deregulated, low-tax free market, while Bertie Ahern, the former prime minister, boasted that “the boom is getting boomier.”

But his boom was fraudulent, a huge speculative bubble inflated by easy credit, reckless house-building, and rocketing property prices. It had to burst, as it did three years ago. In a country of 4.7 million, there are, according to one estimate, about 300,000 houses now standing empty and imminently derelict.

The culprit wasn’t so much the government: Compared with Athens, public finance in Dublin was more or less honest. The problem was the banks, which had run wild, lending anything to anyone. In 1987, Anglo Irish Bank was worth €2 million; 20 years later it had a loan book of €69 billion. Private deals were fueled by lavish entertainment. My favorite single statistic from anywhere these last mad years is that from 2006 to 2009, Anglo Irish Bank spent €200,000 on golf balls. That’s corporate hospitality for you (though it doesn’t say much about the standard of play among the bank’s clients). When the crazy bubble burst, the government impetuously guaranteed the banks, passing their losses over to the Irish taxpayer.



BECAUSE HE DIED in 1988, Tom Walsh was spared the sight of what would happen to his country, and his church. Now the Irish, and Wexford, are dealing with these woes as best they can. By coincidence, Wexford has produced a number of outstanding writers: John Banville, Billy Roche, Eoin Colfer—and Colm Tóibín, to whom I said at this year’s first-night party that things couldn’t be so bad if the bar of the theater was full of people in evening dress paying €95 for a bottle of champagne. This was a little illusory, he suggested. “You can’t get a job in Ireland now and you can’t get a loan. But if you have a job and you don’t need a loan, then you’re fine, though your children have emigrated to Australia.”

Then I found myself talking to Enda Kenny, the Taoiseach or prime minister. He and his Fine Gael party came to power earlier this year in an election that almost obliterated Fianna Fáil, the party of de Valera, Haughey, and Ahern. Since then, Kenny has pulled no punches denouncing both financial corruption and the awful scandal in the Catholic Church, the abuse of children and the long refusal of bishops and the Vatican to acknowledge it. He said gravely that he sees a job ahead for himself: “to give the country back to the people.” It seems like a good idea.

But the last word goes to the Wexford festival, which has given me so much pleasure for so long. Its chairman, Peter Scallan, has met with government officials not only to discuss inevitably precarious finances but, he explains, to set a task for the festival: “to help restore the reputation of Ireland.” That doesn’t sound like a bad idea, either.

Geoffrey Wheatcroft’s books include The Strange Death of Tory England and Yo, Blair!. This article appeared in the December 1, 2011, issue of the magazine.