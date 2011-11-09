Except when he sleeps, I never

get to see the crown of his head.

He always wears a baseball cap.

His jeans hang low off his hips.

This is the fashion. He holds

his hands—as I do—as all the men

in our family hold their hands—shyly.

He’s a beautiful boy—smart.

The two of us—we cannot say this

directly—we can only indirectly

acknowledge how beautiful and smart

we are through our mutual