From beneath the icefield, longing looks up at the lovers

who—variously meandering, stalling or not, fucking

or not—guess nothing of him. Torturer sometimes. Known

also to have been a savior eventually, hard passage to a life

worth the hardness. You would think longing lived in a space

warmer than an icefield, you would think so. Tragedies are

happening everywhere in the world, beside things that aren’t

technically tragedies, though they include suffering, pain, death

in its more humiliating versions, to remind that some of us

will be less spared, and some will not. Up through the icefield,

longing watches the lovers who, in turn, look down, or away,

laughing. Each time, they miss the icefield for the flowers that,

despite the cold, somehow grow there: distraction’s the bluer,

and more abundant flower, black at the edges. Joy is the other.

