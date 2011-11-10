A deep euro-zone recession might well doom the euro. Without growth, there is little hope that austerity measures will work. Spending cuts and tax increases will raise unemployment but little revenue, and the euro zone may collapse under the weight of debt and joblessness. To give the single currency the best chance for survival, the ECB needs passable growth, and therefore must loosen monetary policy dramatically. Unlike the Bank of England and the Fed, it has room to cut its benchmark interest rate, and it should continue to do so, from the new 1.25% rate to near zero.

Draghi should then turn to quantitative easing (QE) programs like those deployed by the Bank of England and the Fed. QE supports economic activity through several different channels. It can boost market expectations of future growth. It can increase inflation expectations; higher expected inflation can encourage current spending and reduce the effective cost of borrowing, which also encourages new spending and investment. QE should also reduce the value of the euro. Since Europe’s governments are busily crushing domestic demand through austerity, they’ll need to export as much as possible to avoid a deep downturn. A falling euro makes euro-zone goods more affordable in foreign markets, boosting exporters and helping to support a weak euro-zone economy.

Central banks carry out QE by creating money and using it to purchase government bonds. Conveniently, the ECB is already buying lots of those, though not to boost economic activity. Rather, it is intervening in debt markets and purchasing the debt of troubled governments, like Italy’s, in order to maintain a semblance of calm. The ECB can reassure market participants that there will be buyers for vulnerable debt, reducing panic and discouraging people from betting against troubled economies. Normally, large-scale purchases by a central bank would be expansionary, since the central bank is creating the money to buy assets. The ECB, however, is determined to keep inflation in check. It has therefore been “sterilizing” its asset purchases, using other tools to soak up the money it injects when it buys a dodgy Greek bond. Draghi ought to think about easing up on this sterilization and allowing more of the money it’s creating to circulate.

If Draghi is wise, the ECB will have plenty of opportunity to do just that. The euro zone is now facing an intense crisis of confidence. In any financial system, large institutions will occasionally get into trouble. Whenever that occurs, contagion becomes a possibility. Market players facing losses may have to sell other assets to shore up their financial position, placing pressure on other institutions. Investors expecting contagion may pre-emptively move away from vulnerable but solvent institutions. In selling, they transmit contagion. Governments have learned to tame these panics by empowering buyers of last resort. When banking systems face liquidity panics, the Fed provides emergency funding to reassure markets and stem contagion. And historically, central banks have insulated their governments from sovereign panic. A central bank can print money and therefore has unlimited resources to buy debt. Markets therefore don’t need to worry that at some future point they’ll be unable to sell their holdings of government debt, and crises are short-circuited.

The ECB was not built to play these central-bank roles. Its charter explicitly prevents it from buying debt directly from governments. Its rules also deny the ECB the fiscal backing of a euro-zone government. By helping to protect a central bank against any losses on the assets it purchases (say, in the case of a default), fiscal backing reduces the risk to market intervention and boosts the credibility of the central bank’s action. Nonetheless, the ECB is empowered, through its Securities Market Programme, to buy government debt as necessary to maintain control over monetary policy. Realistically, the ECB has a great deal of leeway through the SMP to buy as much debt as it feels is necessary.