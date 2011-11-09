

SPEAK TO ANY government official in Qatar these days, and you’re likely to hear a lot of talk about “branding.” Doha is dotted with soaring palaces of soft power: the vast “Education City,” which hosts Western think tanks, research labs, and the campuses of six prestigious American universities; the spectacular Museum of Islamic Art, designed by I.M. Pei on a man-made island in the harbor. For the last few years, Qatar has also been bidding on almost every international conference and sporting event around, culminating in its successful campaign to host the 2022 soccer World Cup. Qatar’s name now appears in gold letters across the chest of every Barcelona soccer player, right where UNICEF used to be.

Changing the country’s international reputation has been a preoccupation of the current emir, Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, ever since he came to power in a bloodless coup against his father in 1995. One of the new emir’s first acts was to launch Al Jazeera, the government-backed satellite TV network. And he quickly set about becoming friends with every major and minor actor in the region. Saudi Arabia, Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah all have strong ties to Qatar. The country is also host to U.S. Central Command, and Israel maintained a trade office there between 1996 and 2009.

In the last five years, Qatar has sought to leverage these numerous ties by conducting mediation efforts in Sudan, Yemen, Djibouti, and Eritrea. Its most notable success was engineering a resolution to the 18-month-long stalemate in Lebanon in 2008, in which it acted as an interlocutor between Iran, Syria, and Saudi Arabia, and used its financial resources to add a few sweeteners to the deal. When talks at the Doha Sheraton broke down after five days, the emir telephoned Syrian President Bashar Al Assad to remind him of all Qatar had done for him in the past, according to Mehran Kamrava, the director of Georgetown’s Center for International and Regional Studies in Qatar, who has studied the Lebanese mediation extensively. Within a few hours, the Hezbollah negotiators were prepared to sign on to an agreement.

Recently, the United States backed the idea of the Taliban opening an office in Qatar—making the country a likely site for future negotiations over Afghanistan. Says Salman Shaikh, the director of the Brookings Institution’s Doha branch, “As the U.S. shifts to a political solution in Afghanistan, Qatar can provide contacts and a level of relations there that are useful to the U.S., which wouldn’t want to talk directly to certain actors at this point in time.”

Of course, Qatar’s attempt to befriend everyone has not always gone perfectly. Some of Qatar’s fellow members in the Gulf Cooperation Council have privately expressed concern about the emir’s close relationship to both Al Qaeda and Iran, according to U.S. diplomatic cables released by WikiLeaks. Meanwhile, relations with Israel have cooled considerably. “Qatar can’t continue to be an American ally on Monday that sends money to Hamas on Tuesday,” John Kerry said in 2009.