Rilke Literally

Fully aware of the almost impossible task she has undertaken, Mrs. Norton has tried to solve the problem by giving the poems literally, without regard for their form. She has placed the original German on opposite pages, in the hope that the reader may find the form for himself. This method has much to recommend it; the translator promises to keep in a subordinate place. But it can fail in suggestiveness. Mrs. Norton often fails because she has no working knowledge of the turns proper to verse in all languages. At their worst, her translations are awkward and thin: the properly weighted word is not chosen and the sensitive tradition not made. She must continually, it is true, split up and make a choice between precise meaning and feasible sound, which, in the German, are indissolubly fused in the poet’s word or phrase.

The chief fault that the reader familiar with Rilke’s work will find with Mrs. Norton’s collection is on the ground of herselection. And one need not be a fanatical devotee of the Rilke legend to feel that any presentation of the poet’s work must follow some account of his life. Rilke, like Yeats, lived a poet’s life from youth on. His search was “always for an answer to the question ‘How can we exist in the face of our inadequacies in life, death and love?’” This search, after his early mystical Schwërmerci, was deliberately planned. Critics have been struck by the lack, in Rilke, of “ordinary human (as opposed to an artistic) sense of ethical responsibility.” He avoided close human relationships. He believed firmly in himself as an instrument upon which power greater than himself could play. He spent years of solitude waiting for intimation of power to be given him. This earnestness has been interpreted, by his less friendly commentators, as the feeble drifting of the esthete. But one need only look at his poetry to know how well he knew his vocation. “L’oeuvre d’art... a besoin de temps et de silence,” Rilke once said, and he was speaking from experience.

“The condition of being entirely alone and the condition of being entirely in reference to: this is the tension that runs through Rilke’s life.” Born in an ambiguous fatherland— Prague under the Hapsburgs—in 1875, he underwent a pampered childhood which delayed his development; later, at a military school, he suffered such tortures that his capacity for easy relationships with others was permanently warped. The Rilke of the early poems is “a hopelessly sentimental young man.” After a journey to Russia he married a young sculptress who had known Rodin. He soon detached himself from this marriage, although remaining friendly toward his wife, went to Paris and lived, for a year, as Rodin’s secretary. The atmosphere of the French capital at the time—about 1907—worked profound changes in the poet. He began “to see,” to work regularly, to impose tasks upon himself. Faced with the full horror of the ruthlessness to the individual of the modern city, Rilke did not shrink from the spectacle. The great series of “Dingegedichte,” which make up the two volumes of “Neue Gedichte,” are the first poems in which Rilke “opens up new subjects for poetry” by finding “spiritual equivalents” not only in romantic aspects of nature, but also in the most terrifying modern manifestations of life. The sentimental Weltanschauung dissolved. From this time on Rilke’s work is “based on the conviction that every known form of idealistic romanticism is … unworkable.”