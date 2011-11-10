The election is a year away, the Republican primaries still haven’t started, and any number of highly plausible scenarios could undermine President Obama’s reelection prospects. But the polls are starting to confirm what a lot of us already suspected: Obama’s political support is rising again.

The latest survey is from Gallup. After the summer, Obama fell behind in Gallup surveys pitting him against an unnamed, generic Republican opponent. And that was a pretty clear sign of weakness. But in the latest Gallup poll, out today, Obama has pulled into a statistical tie with the generic Republican.

More impressive still, he’s pulled even with the generic Republican among independent voters. Two months ago, Obama was trailing among independents by 48 percent to 27 percent, with the rest uncertain. Now he’s tied at 38 percent. In other words, he’s erased a 21-point gap. (See graphic above.)