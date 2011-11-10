He sounded a bit more dismissive that time than he did on Tuesday night, although, in both instances, he was so evasive that it’s impossible to pin down what he thought when.

For what it’s worth, I’m willing to believe that Romney sincerely prefers across-the-board, permanent tax cuts to temporary one like the payroll tax break. Of course, I also think that’s lousy economic policy, insofar as it adds long-term pressure to the budget when what we need is short-term relief.

Elsewhere:

The shame of my state. Have you heard about the anti-bullying law that the Michigan state Senate just passed? It includes an exception for statements by teachers, staff, and school officials that reflect “a sincerely held religious belief or moral conviction.” The exception’s chief supporter is a conservative activist that has criticized bullying legislation because it is “a trojan horse for the homosexual agenda.” Oh, did I mention that the inspiration for the law was the suicide of a gay teenager who’d suffered relentless harassment in high school? I hope to say more on this later. For now, I’d recommend the analysis by Time’s Amy Sullivan, who is both an expert on religion and politics as well as a native Michigander.

What conservatives used to think about the law. Writing for Slate, Simon Lazarus has a really smart analysis of Judge Silberman’s majority opinion in Tuesday’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act.