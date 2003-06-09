How does the Bush team intend to respond to all this? First, by relying on the same multilateral institutions it ridiculed during the run-up to war with Iraq. On June 16, ElBaradei will report to the IAEA’s board of governors detailing his findings about Natanz. Defense and State Department officials claim that, while the administration has already begun lobbying the IAEA board to certify that Tehran is in violation of the NPT, the United States will not press for immediate action at the June meeting. Instead, it will begin a campaign to persuade world opinion that the threat from Iran is real. Meanwhile, the Bush team has also begun pressing China and Russia to halt assistance to Tehran’s nuclear program. These efforts are likely to intersect at the next IAEA board meeting in September, when administration officials say they will urge the board to declare that Iran has violated the NPT—a finding that automatically puts the issue before the U.N. Security Council, where the administration hopes to eventually get a resolution condemning, and perhaps even sanctioning, Iran’s violations.

On this, the main thrust of the Bush team’s policy toward Iranian nukes, the administration has achieved a rare consensus among its feuding parts. On the question of what happens next, there is less unanimity, partly because the administration has only recently begun to think seriously about the answer. At the same time, many State Department officials, principally at the Bureau of Near East Affairs, have long championed a rapprochement with Tehran’s mullahs and have proposed offering them diplomatic carrots, perhaps in return for an Iranian pledge to allow for more intrusive IAEA inspections.

Yet Iran could eject those inspectors on short notice, and, in any case, the White House has enshrined the Pentagon’s preference for “regime change” in official policy. Last July, President Bush publicly committed the United States to helping the Iranian people liberate themselves from the regime that oppresses them, and the administration is now debating funneling overt and covert aid to Iran’s opposition movements. According to this line of reasoning, the problem lies not so much with Iran’s fledgling atomic arsenal as with the mullahs who preside over it, and the surest way to put an end to that arsenal is to put an end to their reign. This calculation directly influences the question of what to do about Iran’s nuclear program; for even Pentagon officials fear doing anything—including a military strike—that would infuriate the country’s popular opposition.

UNFORTUNATELY, NEITHER THE IAEA strategy nor the democratic revolution strategy is likely to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. To begin with, chances are slim that El Baradei, who only months ago was exchanging insults with the Bush administration, will supply Washington with any evidence that supports its position. “It will be very tricky to get the IAEA to do anything,” says David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security, “particularly since the U.S. and El Baradei are at war with one another” over Iraq. And, in the unlikely event that El Baradei does present a damning case, this hardly guarantees the acquiescence of the IAEA board, whose members include countries actively involved in building up Iran’s nuclear capabilities, such as Russia and China.

Should the matter progress to the Security Council, there is no reason to believe the administration will fare any better there than it did during the Iraq debate. France, Germany, and other European nations have invested heavily in Iran and enjoy much closer political relations with Tehran than they did with Baghdad. Indeed, the European Union, whose bilateral trade with Iran totaled $12 billion in 2000, is in the midst of negotiating a comprehensive trade accord with the Islamic republic. “The Europeans have been promoting a policy of engagement with Iran for years,” says Ray Takeyh, an Iran expert at National Defense University, “and it’s unlikely they would do anything to disrupt it any time soon.” This time, American officials say, even the British have no intention of following Washington’s lead.