Iran’s Nuclear Menace

In contrast to the denials heard these days, it was not uncommon several years ago for Iranian leaders to speak openly about their nuclear aims. In a 1987 address to Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, then-President Ali Khamene'i stated: “Regarding atomic energy, we need it now.... Our nation has always been threatened from outside. The least we can do to face this danger is to let our enemies know that we can defend ourselves.” A year later, Hashemi-Rafsanjani, who was then president of Iran’s parliament and also commander in chief of the military, told an audience of Revolutionary Guards Corps officers that the Iran-Iraq war showed that “We should fully equip ourselves both in the offensive and defensive use of chemical, bacteriological and radiological weapons.” Again, in October 1991, one of Iran’s three deputy presidents, Ataollah Mohajerani, told the Abrar, a daily newspaper, that Muslim states “should strive to go ahead" and develop nuclear weapons. “I am not talking only about one Muslim country, but rather all the Muslim states,” he said. “If Israel should be allowed to have nuclear power then Muslim states, too, should be allowed to have same.”

As a signatory of the nuclear nonproliferation treaty, Iran is subject to regular inspections by international officials of its declared nuclear facilities, to ensure that civilian nuclear technology is not diverted to weapons use. These inspections, however, are of dubious value. In 1992 the International Atomic Energy Agency sent a team of experts to Tehran to investigate rumors of clandestine facilities. According to the agency’s findings, one suspicious location they sought to visit—an alleged uranium-enrichment site in the mountains outside Qazvin—was found to be nothing more than a “recreation center” used by the Atomic Energy Organization. Other questionable sites were deemed equally innocuous. As team leader Jon Jennekins announced at a now-infamous press conference on February 12, 1992, in Tehran, the agency had concluded “there doesn’t seem to be a shred of evidence of any of these misleading misrepresentations.... Everything that we have seen is for the peaceful application of nuclear energy and ionizing radiation.” As it turns out, these findings may not have been accurate. According to both U.S. intelligence officials and some members of Jennekins’s own inspection team, two of the six sites the inspectors visited were in fact decoy sites, far from the nuclear centers of concern.

Whatever the accuracy of that particular inspection, the agency’s experiences during inspections in Iraq and North Korea have reinforced the notion that the agency can only effectively investigate a clandestine nuclear weapons program if it receives the total support of the U.N. Security Council, including detailed intelligence from the permanent five members. Otherwise, it is at the mercy of its own member-states, which include countries such as Iraq, Libya, Syria and North Korea.

While most intelligence analysts believe Iran’s nuclear weapons program is still in its early stages, they remain cautious when it comes to establishing how far Iran may be from the bomb. Help from Russia in any of at least three ways—technology transfer, stolen nuclear material, even disaffected Russian scientists hired by Tehran—could significantly accelerate the Iranian program. Iran appears to be making a concerted effort in all three directions.

“Our real concern is aid that helps Iran to develop a nuclear infrastructure in the guise of a civilian program,” said one senior intelligence officer who tracks the Iranian program. This is precisely why the Russian nuclear deal with Tehran worries Washington. “The broader Iran’s nuclear technology base,” the official said, “the better chance the Iranians have of growing that key individual to a successful program: the nuclear weapons designer.” Iran is currently believed to have a cadre of some 2,000 nuclear experts, of whom only 220 are trained scientists.

What’s a superpower to do? Given the acute difficulty of enforcing nonproliferation, one option is a total trade ban, as proposed by Republican Senator Alfonse D’Amato of New York. Though it’s a blunt weapon, it’s probably the best option now available short of war. Indeed, some in the administration are suggesting that the White House issue an executive order halting U.S. sales to Tehran in order to pre-empt legislation and retain the policy initiative. A trade ban would weaken the Iranian regime by eroding confidence in the ability of Tehran’s leaders to manage Iran’s ailing economy. It would increase the Clinton administration’s clout when urging U.S. allies to curtail sales to Iran. And if Iran is going to pay for Russian reactors (and other nuclear goodies), it will need to maintain or expand its oil sales. While not directly affecting Iran’s ability to sell its oil on the world market, the trade ban would accentuate Iran’s pariah status and deter companies and countries already hesitant over their dealings with Iran from expanding them.

This is a risky strategy, however. Iran has threatened to use Washington’s efforts to block its nuclear ambitions as a pretext for sabotaging the nonproliferation treaty review conference this month. And it is attempting to cobble together a coalition of Third World nations disgruntled over Israel’s refusal to join the nonproliferation treaty and by what it calls the West’s “selective” use of nonproliferation. The U.S. ambassador to the conference, Thomas Graham of the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency, is making an all-out effort to foil the Iranian effort.

Tehran is seriously worried by what it calls Washington’s use of “selective proliferation.” In Geneva last September, Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velyati called the nonproliferation treaty an “outdated treaty.” Iran has apparently hinted to Russia that it might opt out of the treaty if the United States maintains its opposition to the Bushehr reactor deals, hoping to get the kind of trade and aid in exchange that the Clinton administration offered to North Korea. The coddling of Kim Il Sung and his successors may yet come back to haunt the United States.

Kenneth R. Timmerman, a former staffer on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is the publisher of The Iran Brief, a monthly newsletter on strategy, policy and trade. This article appeared in the April 24, 1995, issue of the magazine.