I am actually happy that Sarkozy let slip his dislike for Bibi Netanyahu. It will put a crimp in his cynical jumping from one side to another on “the question of Palestine.” France voted for the admission of Palestine to membership in UNESCO. So what! UNESCO is composed of nearly 200 member-states, gives out dozens and dozens of prizes, has dozens and dozens of offices, certifies dozens and dozens of “world heritage sites,” and spends hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars, minus the $60-odd million that the U.S. withdrew last month and the further cash that Canada will not donate. Other states will try to get out of their commitments, too, and this will harm the world not at all. If you don’t believe me read the document labeled on the web as Programme & Budget (C5). The truth is that the Palestinian “government” (aren’t there actually two Palestinian governments?) belongs in UNESCO because the organization is composed of paper programs. The aforementioned document includes a detailed roughly three quarters of a billion dollar budget. Here’s an instance of how they use the language: “Biennial Sectorial Priority 2: Advocating the inclusion of culture and intercultural dialogue in development policies to foster a culture of peace and non-violence.” Then there’s a 50-page addendum dealing with the “expected results at the end of the biennium.” So the Palestinian fantasy and the UNESCO fantasy mesh.

The Security Council will not behave as it was expected to on Palestinian membership in the U.N. itself. And Israel and my Zionist comrades should give credit where credit is due, that is, credit to President Obama who may finally have grasped—I’m not really sure of this—that the Palestinian Authority is not ready to govern because the political culture of the Palestinians is not yet governable. All the hosannas to Salam Fayyad notwithstanding. If Obama has in some way internalized this it is great progress.

Still, the president remains fixed on the matter of housing in Jerusalem. Let me try to explain this to my readers. The Arabs have held up history for at least 65 years. Bobby Kennedy (who was assassinated by a Palestinian terrorist, if you recall) recognized this on his visit to British Mandate Palestine a month before Jewish independence was proclaimed. Arab statesdeclared war on the nascent commonwealth and lost. However, the army of Jordan captured and annexed what was supposed to be Arab Palestine and also old Jerusalem including the ancient Jewish Quarter which, according to the Partition Plan, was to be a part of an internationalized city. With great remorse, the Jewish Agency for Palestine, the interim Zionist government, had accepted this heart-rending provision. But from 1948 to 1967 Israel was actually separated from the very heart of Zion. When Jordan joined Egypt and Syria in what became known as the Six Day War but lost, it surrendered the West Bank, including the Arab sections of Jerusalem and also the places, sacred and quotidian, of Jewish history.

Since big power pressure had never been mustered to fulfill the Jerusalem internationalization provisions of the Partition Plan, Israel immediately began to repopulate the Jewish quarter and to build Jewish communities here and there in the new city. And the Arabs continued their war. Gilo is one of those communities, started in 1973, not incidentally in east Jerusalem but in the southern part of the city and on Jewish-owned land. Stupidly, the administration has stridently objected to new housing even in this area.

What the administration and the Quartet are doing is to permit the recalcitrant Palestinians to impede the natural development of Jerusalem. Similarly, Obama goes apoplectic every time a few hundred apartments are built in areas of the West Bank adjacent or very close to the Partition Plan lines. Everybody knows deep down that Israel will never give over to Palestinians the choke points around city.