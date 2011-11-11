The Armistice was signed at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. In less than an hour it will be the eleventh minute of the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of the eleventh year, or 11:11 11/11/11. All the world's computers will shut down and the mountains will be laid low and the seas will arise to cover the earth and Herman Cain will win the Republican nomination for president.

Or not. I've never been very good at predicting the future.

Update: Missed it! (I was sending off the second draft of my book--yes, thanks, it's now officially done, except for copyedits and fact-checking--to my publisher.)

But apparently the world didn't end. In fact, the markets rallied on news that progress was being made in Italy and Greece. Also, Brad Pitt has hired a hypnotist to help him quit smoking. Oh, and Newt Gingrich has moved ahead of Herman Cain in the latest McClatchey-Marist poll. I suppose Nostradamus could do something with that. But Romney's in the lead, with his usual 23 percent. Mitt Romney becoming the inevitable GOP candidate most definitely isn't a sign that the world is coming to an end.