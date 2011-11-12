The tactical theory behind the magazine was to use the methods and images of mainstream advertising to achieve the countercultural ends of Lasn and his compatriots. The actual term they use for this practice is “culture jamming” (readers and followers, in turn, are referred to as “jammers”), and the end goal, according to Lasn’s book Culture Jam: How to Reverse America’s Suicidal Consumerist Binge, is to “change the way we interact with the mass media and the way in which meaning is produced in our society.” The methods range from parodying familiar ad campaigns (“Joe Chemo,” a cancer ridden Joe Camel, became an instant classic, and “Absolut Impotence,” with its image of a wilting Absolut vodka bottle, got the magazine sued), to hacking corporate websites, vandalism, and protests. But if the term culture jamming was new, the practice has a rich history, explains Matt Soar, Associate Professor of Communications at Concordia University in Montreal. “[I]t goes back to the Situationists, John Heartfield, Dada, Paris in the 60’s, Hannah Hoch.” The Yes Men and the street artist Banksy can be counted as modern iterations. All of these groups have made it their mission to fight back against dominant cultural modes by appropriating the language and imagery of corporate messaging and twisting it to reveal its absurdity and contradictions.

“Early issues are almost a photocopied kind of zine,” says Soar, who volunteered for the project in its beginning stages. “[Then] they hired an art director, or a series, to up the stakes in terms of the production values … . A critic might now say that he’s one of them—he’s using the ideas of the marketplace.” That, seemingly, was exactly the idea behind the magazine—and one of the things that separated it from traditional activists. “They said that you can be super intelligent, funny, and please people visually, and still be subversive,” says Darin Barney, Associate Professor of Communications at McGill University in Montreal. “That was their appeal to a larger body [than traditional] activist media.” In an interview in 2002, Lasn explains that his issues with traditional advertising didn’t concern the medium, but rather the content. “Advertising has two sides to it—the product-marketing side, but also the social marketing side,” he says, “One side sells products, the other sells ideas.”

The ideas that Lasn tried to pitch to the world over the past 20 years, with varying degrees of success, have carried a common theme. Buy Nothing Day (held on Black Friday), Digital Detox Week (which advocates minimizing electronic stimulation to reflect on how it impacts day-to-day life), and Blackspot shoes (a line of sustainable, sweatshop free sneakers) have all attempted to push back against the rampant and amoral consumerism of advanced capitalist societies. Clearly, none caught fire like OWS. This is at least in part because of the way the internet has changed how movements function; while the magazine sent out a call to arms in their print edition, the idea spread primarily through online social networks, starting with Adbusters’ own subscriber forum and eventually taking on a life of its own on Twitter. Moreover, the movement was designed to grow horizontally: Adbusters immediately ceded any leadership role, offering suggestions for potential goals but establishing OWS as an open-ended conversation that would grow organically. This naturally made it inclusive and directly interactive—both factors that were instrumental in its growth.

As a result, Adbusters makes no claim of ownership over the movement that followed. Once the idea was beamed from Vancouver, it was picked up by the magazine’s activist community (including David Graeber, who is a regular contributor to the magazine), which began putting together the ground campaign, and the hacker collective Anonymous, which made their support known in August, to name a few. Since then, a host of other American leftist groups, including unions, Stop the Machine (an anti-war group), and MoveOn.org have lent their support and attempted to reap the rewards of participation.

But if Occupy Wall Street has grown far bigger than Adbusters, it’s not hard to still see the magazine’s continued imprint on the movement. Lasn, for instance, while fond of harping about revolution, gravitates more naturally towards impishness and whimsy. The thrust of his activism and that of Adbusters is more about freedom than order. In an interview in 2000, Lasn defended the utility of instability and extremity in movements, saying, “Every cultural revolution has had its lunatic fringes and civil disobedience. The anarchists in Seattle who broke windows … I think they were an essential part of the process … if there weren’t fifty people who were so outraged that they broke a few windows, then I would have been disappointed.” His version of cultural revolt pivots on subverting the dominant narrative rather than crafting methodical, institutional counter- visions to rival it. When I talked to Lasn on the phone about the criticisms levied against Occupy Wall Street for failing to devise a coherent program of action, he replied lightheartedly: “They have been successful in launching a heavy duty conversation in America about the state of America … . It doesn’t get any better than that.”