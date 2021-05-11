Charity Case

Ted Koppel was right when he pointed out on “Nightline” that every time Aramony (or for that matter, any other United Way employee) did anything, it was money taken out of others’ pockets. That's called “overhead,” although charities don’t like using the word. The truth is that under Aramony, the United Way has been the leanest national charity by far, with expenses of less than 14 percent per year; compare that with the American Cancer Society’s 22 percent, the March of Dimes’s 28 percent, or the Epilepsy Foundation of America’s 33 percent.

It's not surprising, then, that throughout the Aramony affair the heads of the nation’s other major charities decided to lie low, hoping the Times wouldn’t call. Elizabeth Dole, for example, in her first salaried year as president of the American Red Cross, is making over $200,000. The head of the American Heart Association earns $246,000, and the head of the Muscular Dystrophy Association $285,000. All have been in office for far less time than Aramony. Nor do the heads of foundations live hand to mouth. The president of the Ford Foundation makes $422,000 a year; the head of the J. Paul Getty Trust makes $509,000. And of course executive compensation in the private sector is in another league entirely. As CEO of IBM, Akers took in $7.4 million in 1990. Obviously you weren't going to see him rushing to defend Aramony’s salary.

For some reason, people seem to be more offended at the $369,000 that Aramony made for raising more than $3 billion last year than at the $3 million Lee Iacocca made last year for losing $795 million for Chrysler. Aramony has spent his entire thirty-eight-year career in the benevolence biz. Even the most vocal of his critics these days concede that he was the most successful charity head in American history. Twenty-two years ago, when he became president, the United Way was a loose, $700-million-a-year alliance of community chests. Aramony devised a system of corporate payroll deductions and secured corporate sponsorship (getting, for instance, the National Football League to donate $50 million worth of prime-time TV ads a year), along the way raising some $35 billion for the needy. He could easily have made ten or twenty times his yearly salary in the private sector.