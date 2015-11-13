Charity Case

The United Way board hitherto had been delighted with Aramony’s performance, giving him an average pay raise of 6 percent pay a year (although last year he chose not to take it). But early on, the board sensed that this was playing out as a personality-driven scandal. Far easier, after all, for the press to focus on one bad apple than the whole barrel, or the larger, more complex issue of executive compensation in charity. As the scandal grew, the board was faced with two choices: either downplay the thing—and risk further opprobrium—or scapegoat Aramony. They chose the latter option, in hopes of saving the charity, and imposed a gag order on him. Fortunately, no one in the press got hold of the confidential minutes of the September 12, 1990, United Way board meeting—chaired by John Akers—which proved that Akers supported Aramony’s salary and pension package.

Then Akers brought in one of his IBM vice presidents, Kenneth Dam, as interim president to replace Aramony. Dam, it was announced, was serving without salary. No one mentioned that he continued to draw a six-figure salary from IBM. (Dam refused to tell me what it is.) Soon Dam was publicly castigating his predecessor: “Instead of leaving behind a legacy of important and lasting contributions to social service, he left behind a national problem.”

The board rushed through an independent investigation strongly critical of Aramony, denying him access to its findings until after the report had been distributed to the media. In any case, most of the accusations were impossible to defend against in a trial by sound bite. Take the business of his riding around in a black stretch limousine. A Ford sedan with a driver isn't exactly a “limousine,” but the United Way did hire a car and driver while Aramony and other top executives were in New York. As any executive who has ever had to get through a day of back-to-back appointments in New York can tell you, sometimes it's more efficient (and even cheaper) to have a car and driver at your disposal than standing around on Manhattan streetcorners trying to hail a cab. But try telling that to a TV audience of a few million fed-up New Yorkers who have to suffer the urine stench of the D train twice a day.

As for the business about Aramony having “diverted” United Way funds to buy a condo for himself in New York, it sounds downright sleazy, but there’s a good explanation—which the United Way's report didn’t offer. Instead of having the United Way pay the exorbitant rates of Manhattan hotels, Aramony—who went to New York on business regularly—had the organization rent a condo in the city, since it was cheaper. Soon it became clear that it made more fiscal sense to buy one.

Ted Koppel was right when he pointed out on “Nightline” that every time Aramony (or for that matter, any other United Way employee) did anything, it was money taken out of others’ pockets. That's called “overhead,” although charities don’t like using the word. The truth is that under Aramony, the United Way has been the leanest national charity by far, with expenses of less than 14 percent per year; compare that with the American Cancer Society’s 22 percent, the March of Dimes’s 28 percent, or the Epilepsy Foundation of America’s 33 percent.