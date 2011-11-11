A message from the management:
The New Republic Online is looking for college students and recent graduates for its Spring 2012 Web Internship program. Internships are unpaid but offer substantial experience in the production of a daily online publication. Interns must be able to work in our Washington, D.C. office. Responsibilities include:
· Preparing and updating TNR’s homepage
· Helping to maintain TNR’s blogs and other aspects of the site
· Research projects
· Writing articles and blog posts, and helping to create multimedia content
· Participating in TNR staff meetings
· Helping update and maintain TNR’s online archives
Political journalism experience is preferred, but not imperative; some familiarity with HTML is helpful, but not crucial; and fluency in search techniques like LexisNexis is mandatory. A full-time commitment is preferred.
Applications for our spring internship (January through May) will be accepted until Monday, November 28. To apply for the Web Internship program, please e-mail a cover letter and résumé to Cameron Abadi and Jesse Zwick.
We now resume our regularly scheduled blogging.