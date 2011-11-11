"If you are interested in my view as to what happened, it is very simple. It is that it was an accident. My view as far as [my secretary] Miss [Rose Mary] Woods' role it that I believe her totally, but I guess I would be expected to because she has been with me so long and she is deeply religious, but she doesn't wear it on her sleeve; she has it here in her heart, and she would never lie to me, and under these circumstances when she said that she didn't erase anything, that she didn't hear anything, she doesn't know what is on it, I believe her. I realize that is not evidence, but it is at least my opinion, but the other point that I make is that with regard to the others, anybody else, I don't know of anybody else, [chief of staff ] General [Al] Haig doesn't know of anybody else, [my lawyer, J. Fred] Buzhardt doesn't know of anybody else, and also the important thing is that the panel of experts could not really find a basic agreement as to how it occurred. They do, up to a point, but there are so many, from having cursorily, giving a cursory reading of the report, there are so many loopholes that they just aren't going to get caught on that. I don't know how it happened."

Nixon is then asked if he's saying the gap was caused by an accident that Woods had reported to him (which Woods said involved only four minutes).

"No, I am not saying that at all. I am saying that I think whatever occurred, and assuming that it was an erasure, which I think could be assumed based on the fact that the experts did find scraps of words--Miss Woods says she doesn't like the word erasure because she said she didn't hear anything, and of course I believe her. My point is as far as anything she did, it was an accident. As far as the balance of it, she could have done it all and it would have been accidental, some malfunction of the machine. She could have. She doesn't think so. She says it was only four and a half to five minutes. This is what she testified to, and that is what she told me personally. As far as some third person, another person getting to it and erasing it, I, first, I know of no such person, and, second, I know of no motive, particularly when you look at these notes [i.e., chief of staff H.R. Bob Haleman's notes of the meeting]. I mean I wish we could find it." (Pages 114-116.)

On auditing the income tax returns of Democratic National Chairman Larry O'Brien:

Q. So, if I understand, sir, when you discussed using "our powers," that was to use the powers in the White House to get the Internal Revenue Service to audit Mr. O'Brien, is that right?