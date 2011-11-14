The sports journalist Michael Weinreb, who grew up in State College, Pennsylvania and went to school at Penn State, where his father was a chemistry professor, last week cited an article on the front page of his old college newspaper. In it were recorded the laments of Andrew Hanselman, a senior marketing major at the school. "Being accepted to Penn State felt like a family,” Hanselman said, “and Joe Paterno was the father."

It is a sentimental quote, but also a revealing one. It’s important, in fact, to stare hard at the feeling articulated by young Mr. Hanselman, for it goes to the heart of what is perverse about the place of college athletics in American life. Reading about Penn State confronts us with a primitive aspect of our culture that we normally prefer not to acknowledge: It is an encounter that demands our scrutiny, precisely because it solicits such a pained pang of recognition.

Throughout our country are institutions of higher learning—schools that are supposed to be nurturing the independence of young minds—that find themselves somehow becoming families writ large, families that feel compelled to gather around a team in search of a collective father. It is a transformation inspired by good faith, and the well-intentioned belief that college football builds character and heightens the experience of life. But it produces nonetheless a culture that must be called savage.

The particular form this savagery takes is the worship of the team, the solidarity of the family that ennobles the team, and the shelter of the father who selects, shores up, guards, patches up, promotes, and personifies the team (or at least its management). Obviously, this is a type of savagery that is cultivated and indulged across our country, not only in State College, Pennsylvania.