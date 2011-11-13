These are huge burdens—hitting at precisely the moment government at all levels faces serious fiscal stress. Since 2008, local health departments alone have shed more than 30,000 positions, and face further budget cuts. There have been many more cuts at the state level.

Many of these departments have also assumed major clinical responsibilities. As medical care inflation continues, and as the number of individuals requiring safety-net services continues to grow, these agencies face genuine tradeoffs between (say) mental health services for the uninsured and (say) restaurant safety inspections or HIV prevention activities that won’t otherwise get done.

So in some key efforts, we are investing less than we used to do. (See, e.g., here, here, here, and here.) Ironically, tobacco taxes have been one area of progress, because governments need the revenue. Such taxes are important to discourage smoking. Unfortunately, states rarely use these funds to specifically help smokers who pay these taxes, or to serve other key public health goals.

Spending on public health infrastructure—infectious disease outbreaks, water and food safety, epidemiological surveillance systems, vaccination outreach, and more—faces the same political obstacles that bridge maintenance and other infrastructure spending do. These routine activities are boring. They are basically invisible until there is a serious problem. Responsibilities for these tasks are divided across different levels of government. There’s no particular payoff for a particular elected official to spend money on these important matters rather than to spend this money on more exciting things.

That’s why the architects of the ACA came up with the Prevention and Public Health Fund. Its $15 billion allocation is very small, less than two percent of new spending initiated under health reform. Yet for various reasons, the Fund has become a target for cuts. (Fortunately, some other ACA public health provisions are more politically robust.)

Partisan matters provide one motivation to cut this Fund. Republicans can nick yet another prominent initiative of ObamaCare. Jurisdiction matters, too. Some in Congress aren’t thrilled that the Fund provides greater discretionary authority to Secretary Sebelius.

Some social conservatives also view public health—especially sensitive issues regarding sexuality and substance use--through the lens of a 1990s-style culture war. Other critics bristle at efforts such as restaurant food labeling that impose regulatory burdens and that may stimulate an instinctive, sometimes-valuable libertarian resistance to perceived nanny-state measures. One major goal of the Fund is to address high rates of avoidable death, injury, and illness in low-income minority urban communities. These are not, obviously, strong Republican constituencies.

The real political problem, though, is simpler. Few powerful constituencies are strongly invested in the Fund’s success. No powerful and organized economic interest group is particularly focused on it. Medical providers, equipment suppliers, and organized patient constituencies might think such public health activities are important. Yet virtually all of these constituencies are intensively focused on bugger-ticket items. States and localities would benefit from these funds. Yet this is too small an item to excite much attention, particularly from Republican governors who publicly oppose ACA.

Every year, more than 400,000 Americans die prematurely from smoking. Similar numbers die from obesity-related causes. HIV death rates have declined. Yet the number of AIDS-related deaths still matches the number of U.S. combat deaths in the toughest years in Vietnam. These problems must be addressed through methodically-funded public health interventions. Citizens and policymakers understand this basic reality. As seems true of climate change and other chronic problems, our political system seems unable to properly respond.

