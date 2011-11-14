Editor’s Note: This post is part of a series further exploring “The Two Year Window,” my feature story on babies, the brain, and poverty that appears in the new issue of TNR. Click here to access all of the supplemental material.

Kids who grow up amid adversity, particularly the kind associated with poverty, are more likely to have trouble in school, to fare more poorly in the workforce, and to engage in a variety of behaviors that will be destructive to themselves or to others. But why is that?

For generations, developmental psychologists and sociologists couldn’t answer that question definitely. Now it looks like they can. (Or at least come pretty close to it.)

In the last decade or so, a scientific revolution has taken place – thanks to new cooperation across academic disciplines, the development of new imaging technologies, and a humanitarian catastrophe in Europe that allowed scientists to perform the kind of experiment they could never, ethically, perform on their own initiative.