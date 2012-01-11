ROBERT BOBER’S NEW novel, like much of his previous fiction, is preoccupied with the question of how to give proper deference to memories that are hardly memories at all. In most of Bober’s work there is at least a small role devoted to the postwar summer camps established across France for children whose parents were deported during the infamous round-up of Jews at the Vélodrome d’Hiver in 1942. The young characters in Bober’s stories who managed to escape deportation by hiding in cupboards or being sent away to Catholic schools are faced with a gaping emptiness left by the loss of parents who simply disappeared, and whom they barely remember. Bober’s children often externalize their trauma in indirect, grossly poignant ways: one young boy, newly in charge of setting up displays in the window of his uncle’s second-hand shop, dumps an enormous pile of used shoes for passers-by to look in upon, an obscene recreation of the images that came out of the camps in the East; another child defecates in the back seat of the car of his new foster parents, testing them to see if they, too, will abandon him.

Thus Bernard Appelbaum, the narrator of this “fictional memoir,” begins by stating that he has always preferred buses to trains, and that his father died when he was two years old, in 1942, though this is only a guess—in reality Bernard does not know when his father was lost. The story quickly jumps ahead to a twenty-year-old Bernard, ambling through the streets of Belleville, Paris’s old working-class neighborhood and the outer reaches of the Jewish quarter. The narrative sometimes wanders as aimlessly as Bernard himself, but its intermittent messiness is largely forgiven as the reader comes to accept it as a byproduct of the task of sorting through an opaque jumble of history and memory.

One afternoon during his wanderings, Bernard runs into Robert, his former summer camp counselor, who, through a bit of persistence and luck has become François Truffaut’s assistant. Robert is perusing the neighborhood for a café in which to film the famous “missed appointment” scene between Jeanne Moreau and Henri Serre in Jules et Jim, and he invites Bernard to participate in the shoot as an extra. Months later when the film premieres in the cinemas, Bernard and his mother attend a showing together. Jules et Jim is the story of a “pure three-way love affair,” in Truffaut’s words, and is also, as it happens, “an echo” of Bernard’s mother’s own story. For decades she has kept silent about the painful history of her two lost husbands. Now, “as if the film had brought it all back to life,” Bernard’s mother launches into a dark reminiscence.

She is not originally from Paris, but from the Jewish ghettos of Poland, and she begins by telling Bernard that she met his father and her second husband, Leizer, during the protests that followed the pogrom in Przytyk. Bernard has spent his entire life knowing hardly anything about his father, and therefore little about his mother, but such is the nature of this tragedy that Bernard’s mother has so little to give to him: “There are memories,” she says, partly to him and partly to herself, “but you can’t pray over a memory … There are photos … yes, there are photos, but in the photos they’re alive. There are also cemeteries, but when I go to the one in Bagneux for Yom Kippur, I know that my loved ones aren’t buried there.” Bernard’s mother, his father, Yankel, and his step-father Leizer all belonged to a Jewish socialist organization in Przytyk, and in attending political and social events together they became extremely close. One night they had planned to attend a dance but, by a stroke of fate, Leizer was delayed and Yankel and Bernard’s mother spent the evening as a couple for the first time. They fell in love, even deciding that night that they would marry.