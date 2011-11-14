The only thing that's alarming about the super committee's struggle to reach a deal on $1.2 trillion in deficit reduction is the eagerness of reporters and Washington chin-pullers to be alarmed. What exactly will happen if Thanksgiving comes and no deal is reached? "If the panel falls short," Robert Pear explains in the Nov. 14 New York Times, "a series of automatic cuts, split evenly between military and civilian programs, would take effect, starting in 2013." This might be cause for alarm if the current month were Nov. 2012, but if you consult your calendar I think you'll find that it's Nov. 2011. Congress has left itself an awful lot of time to undo the fearsome automatic spending cuts triggered by "sequestration." In all likelihood any such sequestration will be cancelled in November or December 2012, after a presidential election establishes a new power relationship between the two major parties. Which is probably as it should be.

Perhaps some desk editor at the Times pointed all this out to Pear, because his lame "the sky will fall 14 months from now" argument is followed by this: "Some fear that such a failure could lead to the kind of stock market slide and loss of investor confidence that accompanied stalled efforts to raise the federal debt limit earlier this year." I think this doesn't give the stock market nearly enough credit. Last summer's stock market slide, to the limited extent that it had anything at all to do with the debt limit--the Eurozone, you may recall, was melting down at the time--was mainly an after-the-fact expression of alarm that the GOP would risk an immediate U.S. default to maintain its cultish opposition to tax increases. This time out, even if the GOP continues to hold the line on taxes, there will be no immediate consequences. The stock market, in all likelihood, already assumes there will be no deal.

The Washington Post, which all along has been more inclined than the Times to portray the prospect of super committee failure as an end to civilization as we know it, actually seems somewhat affronted that the markets haven't panicked already. Here's Lori Montgomery and Rosalind S. Helderman:

"The markets have been 'ignoring the elephant in the room,' Steven Ricchiuto, chief economist of Mizuho Securities, wrote in a recent research note. Investors 'have been focused like a laser beam on every twist and turn unfolding in the European sovereign debt crisis and have completely ignored the apparent lack of progress being made by the super committee.'"