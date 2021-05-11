Mr. Bagley’s book is pretty free from either cant or padding, and is therefore of a type that is all the more dangerous. His is the hard, direct language of a practical man, who lives in a world of ignorant and shady schoolboards where teachers get their positions through personal or political pull, a world of juvenile criminals, saloons, reform schools, prisons and labor disturbances, a world where “an educational system that would differentiate individuals in any wide measure would be socially disastrous.” “School discipline” would be the means by which this social disaster of individual expressiveness would be avoided.

Mr. Bagley, in other words, is the frank protagonist of the class struggle in education. All through his book runs the thinly disguised implication that the unruly school is only a symptom of a larger unruly society. He quotes approvingly from the Journal of Education a passage which cannot be too thoroughly pondered. In commenting on recent suicides of women teachers because of their difficulty in disciplining unruly classes, this editorial says: “There is no denying the fact that there is the same bumptiousness among boys as there is among men and women. The unrest in politics, society, business, labor, suffragists and church, is present with boys and girls. It is a common event for men in business or in politics to commit suicide because they cannot deal with men as of old. Teachers are sure to pay the ‘high price’ of the times in which we live.”

Was there ever a franker recognition of that stubborn revolt against all the variegated forms of absolutism which smoulders and often flames in our slowly democratizing America to-day? Men cannot be dealt with as of old, and they who try to deal must pay the price. There is no suggestion that there is anything the matter with the forms, that they should be examined and the screws loosened, and an overhauling of the machinery undertaken. Those who pay the price in meeting this new indomitable resistance of men and children against being turned into machines must go bravely to their death as martyrs in a cause.