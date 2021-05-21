A review of School Discipline by William Chandler Bagley.

From reading Mr. Bagley I come with mingled feelings of sadness and alarm—sadness because he has made me realize that I have never lived in the real world, and alarm because he unconsciously conjures up a picture of thousands of very young, well-intentioned maidens and youths forming gravely and conscientiously from books like this the whole framework of their ideas of what children are like, of the technique of teaching, and of the values and ideals of what Mr. Bagley calls the “educative process.” While some of us are dallying with Freud and Jung, Dewey and Mme. Montessori, and raging idealists like Edmond Holmes, Mr. Bagley is professor of education in the University of Illinois, on the job day and night, industriously turning out text-books for teachers which set the pace, standardize the output, provide the rule-stick for no one knows how many of that new hundred thousand of young teachers whom the capacious maw of our public school system swallows every year.

Mr. Bagley’s book is pretty free from either cant or padding, and is therefore of a type that is all the more dangerous. His is the hard, direct language of a practical man, who lives in a world of ignorant and shady schoolboards where teachers get their positions through personal or political pull, a world of juvenile criminals, saloons, reform schools, prisons and labor disturbances, a world where “an educational system that would differentiate individuals in any wide measure would be socially disastrous.” “School discipline” would be the means by which this social disaster of individual expressiveness would be avoided.