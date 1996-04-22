Cambridge Postcard

In general, there was an air of prosperous jubilance. The graduate students were smartly dressed and optimistic; Marjorie Garber seemed happily protective. She stalked around like a proud pirate. A sober-suited young man with a thin voice welcomed us “to Harvard and to dirt.... Dirt speaks,” he mused. “Dirt tells stories, dirt talks back.” This I can verify.

How did we get here? Until about Freud, our omissions were not deemed to be aesthetically interesting or deserving of study. Walter Pater, in his essay on style, considers it self-evident that a mark of the great writer is “his tact of omission”—what he consciously leaves out. But Freud noticed that we hide things unconsciously and that what is hidden works a kind of revenge on us by returning to mark the hider. Borrowing Freud, critical and deconstructive theory interests itself not in what is intended but in what is omitted. Our omissions are not necessarily under our control—they are symptoms—and the symptomatic is as interesting to critical theory as the intended. Obviously, if everything we cannot control is as interesting as everything we design, then almost any cultural product, marked by omission and unintended ideological contradiction, is as interesting as any other. Middlemarch is symptomatically interesting, but so is MTV.

Pater was interested in good intentions; Garber is interested in bad symptoms. The New Critics of the 1950s, with their talk of “ambiguity” and “tension,” were concerned with a text’s supreme control of itself; today’s theorists hunt for what a text cannot control. Hence dirt—for what better example of what we cannot control? As Jonathan Dollimore, who gave the keynote address, has written: “whatever a culture designates as alien, utterly other ... is rarely and perhaps never so. Culture exists in a relationship of difference with the alien.” “Dirt” means anything that we ignore or deem alien—no doubt this explains why, over the course of the conference, it was possible to learn new insights about both Philip Larkin and cockroaches.