Cambridge Postcard

Oddly, for all its theoretical cooking, the dirt conference turned out to have a taste for the gristle of the real. It was even anti-theoretical. In essence, a number of graduate students delivered case studies, many of them historical and empirical: Gulf War Syndrome, Florence Nightingale’s attitude toward dirt (she was against it). The great providers—Derrida, Barthes, Lacan—went unthanked. Foucault was occasionally mentioned, and Freud much more. But Freud is problematic, since he was a theorist who also believed that he was conducting verifiable science. Professor Dollimore offered an eloquent unwitting example of the conference’s contradictions when he declared that he was interested in theory, but that he was more interested in those moments of reality that “resist” theory—what he called “the cultural real.” His intellectual life had, he said, become a struggle with “what is stubbornly, contingently there.” He seemed unaware that “stubbornly” and “contingently” are rivals. So the trick of the conference was to smuggle in empiricism without ever calling it that.

There is a stimulating general lesson to be learned about how we repress and contain what we call alien; but thirty identical examples of how this theory works are not stimulating, even if the examples concern “the iconography of the Tampax.” This is what made the conference weightless: not its subject matter, but that its participants knew what the answers would be before they had started. Each speaker unrolled her mat—and each had the same pattern.

A paper on Judy Blume’s sex-novel for young adults, Forever, gives an idea. Two giggly and squirming Ph.D. students from the Harvard English Department, Aviva Briefel and Sianne Ngai, spoke about the function of the bathroom in this book. The bathroom, we were told, is “a space into which deviance disappears.” Not only do people lock themselves in the bathroom; but dirt—specifically, masturbation—is locked in the bathroom, too. Forever is a highly normative text that needs to repress and contain any hint of sexual otherness. The bathroom is the ideal narrative dumping ground for the alien. The bathroom “acts like Leonardo’s Mona Lisa; it is an ageless, institutional space which must resist change.”