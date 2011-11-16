What we were discovering, more seriously, was that the study of literature wasn’t limited to Shakespeare and Dickens; it could illuminate the tokens of our daily lives, from cookbooks to Vogue. This doesn’t seem revelatory anymore—the idea of cultural studies as urban anthropology is now thoroughly enshrined—but it did fifteen years ago. Or at least it did to me, coming out of a traditional undergraduate English program, where I read Shakespeare and Joyce and Woolf with elderly professors who steered me clear of the upstarts practicing “theory.” I arrived at grad school with a bad case of anxiety of influence, convinced that everything had already been said. Dirt, at the very least, was an opportunity to look at something new. To regard this as somehow threatening to the established standards felt unhealthily conservative, not unlike those defenders of marriage who would deny equal rights to gays. Leopold Bloom ultimately has more to offer than Judy Blume, but to analyze Forever does no damage to Ulysses.

James quoted one participant as saying, “I do believe that pornography is literature, that it’s worthy of literary study.” He argued back, rightly, that not everything that seems worthy of literary study is literature. But what he did not acknowledge was that the tools of literary study—namely close reading and imaginative empathy—can be usefully employed even on a text that is not necessarily capital-L Literature. He would do it ingeniously himself a few years later, in a lengthy piece—one of my all-time TNR favorites—that analyzed the Starr Report as if it were a nineteenth-century novel, seeking out its rhetorical techniques and its symbolism. “Just as in Thérèse Raquin, we learn, in one of many superfluous details in the report, that Monica makes too much noise sexually … . Like a nineteenth-century adulterer, Monica falls for her lover, who is calculating and appetitive … . In the traditional literary mode, it is she who loses everything, she who is fallen, and she who must struggle to regain a place in society.” Like many of the Dirt papers, the piece manages to be at once silly and brilliant. It was also exquisitely topical, demonstrating that literary criticism, judiciously applied, could perform a valuable function even in the unlikeliest precincts. (Appropriately, James is now a professor—at Harvard—of “the practice of literary criticism.”)

By the time the Starr report came out, I had left graduate school. The elation I had experienced at the conference was short-lived. I was too traditional to throw in my lot with the theory-heads, but I couldn’t sign on for a lifetime studying Milton and Yeats, either. While my friends from Dirt went on to earn their degrees—none of them, as far as I know, wrote a dissertation on anything particularly transgressive—I took a leave of absence and never returned. Forget dirt—at Harvard, I felt like “matter out of place.”

I was moved to recall the Dirt dust-up by the appearance of a new book edited by Aviva Briefel, now a professor at Bowdoin, where she teaches courses on Victorian literature and horror movies. Horror After 9/11: World of Fear, Cinema of Terror, her new anthology co-edited with Sam J. Miller, is much in line with the Dirt approach, examining a genre that has traditionally not been valued for its insights into contemporary culture. At a discussion in New York last weekend featuring a few of the book’s contributors, the atmosphere had some of Dirt’s triumphalism—the freshness that follows the airing out an old taboo. Miller spoke about the “queer monster” in horror films as a sublimated expression of societal homophobia. “Torture porn” was invoked frequently as a dominant feature of movie-making in the Bush era. The audience was engrossed, respectful, and impressively well-informed about the subject. When a black audience member pointed out that horror movies almost always kill off their non-white characters, a hush fell over the room.

Dirt, I realized watching the scene, has grown up. Nobody would dare to call Aviva giggly or squirmy now; she spoke with confidence and poise, and mentioned her experience as a mother during the discussion. The majority of the Dirt participants are now ensconced in the academy, including Sianne, Aviva’s former co-author on the Judy Blume paper, now a professor at Stanford. Horror After 9/11 was published by University of Texas Press, a mainstream academic publisher. Sure, there were still a few awkward giggles at the mention of some of the coarser subjects under investigation. (A scene-by-scene analysis of Psycho is one thing; a scene-by-scene analysis of Saw is quite another.) But the aura of disrepute that once attached itself to the study of popular culture has been dispelled.