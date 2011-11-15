Unify means that states like Nevada need to establish basic elements of a modern economic development system that includes both leadership from the top and smart management of its regional partners. This theme calls on Nevada to:

Set out a compelling strategy for innovation and diversification that focuses and aligns state resources on identified target industries where the empirics show promise for growth

Structure effective partnerships with and among regional actors

Use information to drive performance

The “unify” agenda is about putting in place a 21st-century operating system for leadership, management, and cooperation.

Regionalize is a related agenda that suggests states would do well to aid and abet “bottom-up” industry sector initiatives in its regions. Nevada’s regional economies are the state economy. The more that states like Nevada can evoke and support smart local initiatives the greater will their impact on economic growth be. Along these lines states should:

support convenings of target industry and cluster actors in regions—and their planning

support well-conceived cluster initiatives in the region

support other type of bottom-up sector development, including regional innovation districts, business plans , and regional export plans

Diversify, finally, is about attending to the sectoral base. We think Nevada should broaden its industry base even as it seeks innovation within its established industries like gaming and tourism, and so we suggest the state should put in place a sound platform for higher-value growth through innovation, global engagement, and workforce enhancement. States can do this by:

investing in an effective innovation and commercialization infrastructure

developing an approach to engaging global markets for exporting and FDI particularly with rising nations, and

working to align its education and workforce training efforts to the state’s new economic strategy

As it happens, Nevada’s state leaders are already moving in the right direction towards diversification. Last June, Gov. Sandoval signed the Economic Development Bill (AB 449) which sets the stage for change. Among other things, the bill reorganizes the state’s economic development activities and places them on a higher-tier of importance in the governor’s office with the new Governor’s Office on Economic Development (GOED). AB 499 also provides new funding for economic development activities and creates a structure for future investments in knowledge and innovation.